Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: No time to sit on vaccine laurels! Why India must learn lesson from Israel’s new Covid surge

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Live Updates, Covid August 18 Latest News: India has managed to achieve yet another landmark in terms of daily coronavirus vaccination. Though the Covid jabs are still below the dream of 1 crore doses a day, the significant uptick is surely worth the applause. But should India feel okay with all Covid tallies showing a downward trend? Not really.
First and foremost, we need to look at the nations that have managed to vaccinate more than half of their adult population and yet are facing a new Covid surge. Case in point – Israel and Ireland. While hospitalisations and very low thanks to the vaccine, the return of mask mandates and other curbs in Israel show that even a brisk pace of mass vaccination cannot completely alter the course of the virus.
On top of that, the constant and consistent mutation of the virus means that the existing vaccines may not be enough. The current doses that are being administered in India have shown good defence against the Delta variant, however, the fear of another variant that can escape the vaccine defence is very imminent.
So, if you are wondering what’s the way out, let’s circle back to the basics. Those who have got the Covid shot need to practice corona-appropriate behaviour, just like others.
Highlights
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 8,324 to 3,835,375, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.The reported death toll rose by 22 to 91,921, the tally showed. – Reuters
Japan has extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions and announced new measures covering seven more prefectures to counter a spike in COVID-19 infections that is threatening the medical system.The current state of emergency, the fourth of the pandemic so far, was due to expire on Aug. 31 but will now last until Sept. 12. Tokyo announced 4,377 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after a record 5,773 on Friday."The Delta variant raging across the world is causing unprecedented cases in our country," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said. – Reuters
As the new school year begins for Texas students and mask mandates are debated in various state courts, at least four school districts have already closed campuses due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The shutdowns are taking place as more school districts and communities continued this week to defy Governor Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates and require students and residents to wear face coverings. Tuesday afternoon, Abbott's office announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. Abbott, who is vaccinated, was experiencing no symptoms. - AP
Australia's most populous state reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday as concerns grew about the delta variant's spread beyond Sydney. The previous record in New South Wales, which includes Sydney, was 466 on Saturday. Three people died on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from the outbreak first detected in Sydney in mid-June to 60. ‘I can't express enough my level of concern at these rising numbers of cases,’ state Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said. ‘I'm incredibly concerned.’ Infections were also reported in towns in the west, north and central regions of the state in recent days, Deputy Premier John Barilaro said. ‘The delta strain is really putting regional New South Wales on that knife edge,’ Barilaro said. Sydney has been in lockdown since June 26 and the entire state has been locked down since Saturday. - AP