Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: No time to sit on vaccine laurels! Why India must learn lesson from Israel’s new Covid surge

A health worker prepares a dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease. (Reuters photo)

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Live Updates, Covid August 18 Latest News: India has managed to achieve yet another landmark in terms of daily coronavirus vaccination. Though the Covid jabs are still below the dream of 1 crore doses a day, the significant uptick is surely worth the applause. But should India feel okay with all Covid tallies showing a downward trend? Not really.

First and foremost, we need to look at the nations that have managed to vaccinate more than half of their adult population and yet are facing a new Covid surge. Case in point – Israel and Ireland. While hospitalisations and very low thanks to the vaccine, the return of mask mandates and other curbs in Israel show that even a brisk pace of mass vaccination cannot completely alter the course of the virus.

On top of that, the constant and consistent mutation of the virus means that the existing vaccines may not be enough. The current doses that are being administered in India have shown good defence against the Delta variant, however, the fear of another variant that can escape the vaccine defence is very imminent.

So, if you are wondering what’s the way out, let’s circle back to the basics. Those who have got the Covid shot need to practice corona-appropriate behaviour, just like others.

Follow FE Online’s Live Blog to know the latest updates from India and around the globe: