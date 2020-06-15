Coronavirus Live Updates: Amit Shah’s All Party Meet for Delhi today; total cases in India surge

Apart from Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are the worst affected states in the country. Another worrying sign is that north-east states have started recording an increasing number of daily COVID 19 cases.

Around the world, the US, Brazil, Russia have recorded the maximum number of cases as total confirmed COVID 19 cases in the world are nearing 79 lakh-mark. The global deaths so far are over 4 lakh, as per details shared by the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.