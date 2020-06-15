Coronavirus Live Updates: Amit Shah’s All Party Meet for Delhi today; total cases in India surge

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Coronavirus cases in Delhi continue to rise even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to chair a crucial all-party meet today to discuss COVID 19 situation in the national capital. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India are nearing towards 3.30 lakh-mark and Covid-19 death tally is close to 9200. There are 1,49,348 coronavirus positive cases in India while 1,62,378 COVID 19 positive patients have recovered and 9195 people have died due to coronavirus. One has been migrated, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Apart from Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are the worst affected states in the country. Another worrying sign is that north-east states have started recording an increasing number of daily COVID 19 cases.
Around the world, the US, Brazil, Russia have recorded the maximum number of cases as total confirmed COVID 19 cases in the world are nearing 79 lakh-mark. The global deaths so far are over 4 lakh, as per details shared by the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
"The number of positive cases is increasing but the fortunate thing is that it is not transmitting through community. It is taking place within the quarantine centre, it is due to the lack of discipline among the inmates," Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.