  Coronavirus Latest Updates India to evacuate nationals from Iran today COVID-19 cases reach 30

Coronavirus Latest Updates: India to evacuate nationals from Iran today; COVID-19 cases reach 30

Updated:Mar 06, 2020 9:46:06 am

Coronavirus in India: In Delhi, authorities ordered the immediate closure of primary schools until March 31 and launched efforts to trace people who came in contact with the Paytm employee from Gurugram who tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

Coronavirus Latest Updates: As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 30 in India after a person tested positive in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry has asked states to set up rapid response teams at the district, village and block levels as cases of community transmission of the disease have been observed, reported PTI.

In this cluster containment approach, rapid response teams consisting of health officials are to promptly check and sensitize every household within 3-kilometre-radius of the infected person’s house and all those who have come in contact with the individual, health ministry officials said.

In Delhi, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held a meeting with private hospitals to assess the preparedness in dealing with coronavirus. He met Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and civic body officials urging them to augment facilities of isolation wards in hospitals if cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that arrangements are being made to facilitate the return of 2,000 stranded Indians from Iran in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak through normal aviation channels. MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar confirmed that so far there are no Indians infected with the virus in Iran. He added that the Indian Embassies across the world are on the job wherever there has been an outbreak of coronavirus. As far as the Indian Embassy in Iran is concerned, he said it was broadcasting regular updates and continued to be in touch with all the Indians in that country, including fishermen.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that an Indian medical team was reaching Iran to set up its first clinic at Qom by the evening to start screening for coronavirus. He informed that the Iranian tourists in India had arrived before coronavirus outbreak and there is no provision for them to return as no flights are operating between Indian and Iran at present. There was no need to panic, said Jaishankar, adding that tourists would be able to leave once flight services resume.

Regarding the preparedness to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was himself monitoring the situation and personally taking a lot of interest in the preparedness of India to deal with the situation. Kumar said that a group of ministers is holding regular meetings, and both the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Health are involved in it. The Indian Embassies across the world were on the job wherever multiple coronavirus cases have been detected and 24/7 networks have been opened for people to connect to them, Kumar added.

In Delhi, authorities ordered the immediate closure of primary schools until March 31 and launched efforts to trace people who came in contact with the Paytm employee from Gurugram who tested positive for coronavirus.

A senior Delhi health department official was quoted by PTI as saying that of the 91 people with whom the Paytm employee had come in contact with in Gurgaon, 17 are from Delhi.

Financial Express Online brings you the latest updates on coronavirus. Stay tuned:

Live Blog

Coronavirus Latest Updates

Highlights

    09:46 (IST)06 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus Updates: Mughal Gardens to shut before schedule

    The popular Mughal Gardens will be closed for public from Saturday, a day before its scheduled closure, in view of the coronavirus outbreak, says Rashtrapati Bhavan. (PTI)

    09:38 (IST)06 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus Updates: Reports of 68 people who came in contact with Italian couple come out negative

    The test reports of 68 people who had come in contact with the Italian couple in Rajasthan, who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, have come out negative, a senior health department official has said. (PTI)

    09:37 (IST)06 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus Updates: Death toll of COVID-19 in China crosses 3,000

    The death toll of coronavirus in China has crossed 3,000 with 31 new fatalities and total confirmed cases jumped to over 80,400, while Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for “undiminished vigilance”.  (PTI)

    09:35 (IST)06 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus Updates: 70,000 people from outside, coming to Mumbai have been screened

    Around 70,000 people from outside, coming to Mumbai have been screened. Out of these 83 were suspected but they eventually tested negative, results of 7 are awaited. Meeting of Mumbai's private hospitals, advertising agencies and theatre owners was held and it was decided to create awareness among people. (ANI)

    09:34 (IST)06 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 cases surge across U.S

    The death toll from the respiratory illness rose to 12 in the United States, with the latest fatality recorded in King County, Washington, where six people have died in an outbreak at a nursing facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, Reuters reported. |READ MORE

    09:28 (IST)06 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus Updates: All passengers coming on international flights being screened at Assam's Dibrugarh Airport

    All passengers coming on international flights being screened at Assam's Dibrugarh Airport. As per the directive of govt of India, all passengers, both Indian and foreign, arriving on international flights will be required to go through medical screening while entering India. (ANI)

    09:26 (IST)06 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus Updates: China reports 30 more COVID-19 deaths

    China reports 30 more coronavirus deaths with fresh infections rising for a second straight day and 16 new cases imported from overseas. In total 3,042 people have died from the disease in China. (AFP)

    09:12 (IST)06 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus Updates: Change in temperature will not impact COVID-19 spread, says ICMR chief

    Amid a slight decline in temperature after rains lashed Delhi-NCR, Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava said the change in weather will not have any impact on the spread of novel coronavirus.| READ MORE

    09:10 (IST)06 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus Updates: Saudi Arabia reopens Mecca, Medina holy sites after COVID-19 closure

    Saudi Arabia has reopened two of the most holy religious sites in Islam, Al-Haram Mosque in Mecca and Al-Masjid al Nabawy in Medina, after they were closed for sterilization to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, Reuters quoted state TV Al-Ekhbariya.| READ MORE

