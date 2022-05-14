Covid-19 4th Wave in India Live Updates: India’s coronavirus graph recorded a slight increase on Saturday as the country registered 2,858 new Covid-19 infections, the official data says. The health ministry’s bulletin says that 11 Covid death were recorded in the last 24 hours. In the National Capital, the data suggests that the cases have come down below the 1,000-mark. While the cases may have come down in Delhi, the fatalities have seen an uptick. With four people dying due to Covid-related complications on Friday, the National Capital witnessed highest death count since March 4. In terms of active case count, there was a dip of 508 cases. Now, India has 18,096 active Covid-19 cases, the government data says.
In other news, ever since North Korea officially declared the presence of novel coronavirus in the country, the number of new infections is witnessing a surge. North Korea ruler Kim Jong Un has termed the pandemic a ‘great turmoil’ as the nation reported 21 new Covid-19 fatalities.
Four cadets at the Air Force Academy may not graduate or be commissioned as military officers this month because they have refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and they may be required to pay back thousands of dollars in tuition costs, according to Air Force officials. It's the only military academy, so far, where cadets may face such penalties. The Army and Navy said that as of now, none of their seniors are being prevented from graduating at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., or the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, due to vaccine refusals. The graduations are in about two weeks. AP
North Korea on Saturday reported 21 new deaths and 174,440 more people with fever symptoms as the country scrambles to slow the spread of COVID-19 across its unvaccinated population. The new deaths and cases since Friday increased total numbers to 27 deaths and 524,440 illnesses amid a rapid spread of fever since late April. North Korea said 243,630 people had recovered and 280,810 remained in quarantine. State media didn't specify how many of the fever cases and deaths were confirmed as COVID-19 infections. – AP
The official data says that India's active case count has dipped to 18, 096.