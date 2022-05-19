Covid-19 in India Live Updates: India recorded 2,364 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Coid-19 cases in the country to 4,31,29,563, according to the data shared by the Health Ministry on Thursday. The active cases declined to 15,419, and the death toll climbed to 5,24,303 with 10 fresh fatalities. The active cases were recorded at 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 228 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, North Korea on Thursday reported 262,270 more cases of people with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 as its pandemic caseload neared 2 million — a week after the country acknowledged the outbreak and scrambled to slow the rate of infections despite a lack of health care resources.

