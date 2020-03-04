Coronavirus Latest Updates: All international passenger arrivals on watchlist; 81 cases of Swine Flu emerge

Coronavirus updates: PM Modi on Tuesday tweeted reviewed India’s readiness to tackle the Coronavirus epidemic and urged people that there was “no need for panic”.

Coronavirus Latest Update: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to calm a nation increasingly uneasy with the emergence of new cases of Coronavirus, all international arrivals in India are now placed on a watchlist. As of now, one Italian tourist has been tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan’s Jaipur and six patients are on suspect-watch from Agra. On Monday, two positive cases were reported from Delhi and Hyderabad. The government Tuesday on announced additional measures to check the spread of Coronavirus. Now, all international passengers arriving in India will have to submit self-declaration forms as soon as they arrive.

PM Modi on Tuesday tweeted that he reviewed India’s readiness to tackle the Coronavirus epidemic and urged people that there was “no need for panic”. He tweeted on Tuesday that he has reviewed the coronavirus’ situation assuring nation that there was no reason to panic.

In Delhi’s posh Hyatt Regency hotel, the staff of one of its restaurants has been asked to self-quarantine after reports emerged that a coronavirus-infected man had dined there on February 28. The Central Government has also suspended all regular visas and e-visas, and visa on arrival, for Italian, Iranian, South Korean and Japanese nationals who have not entered India yet. The cutoff date being March 3.

At least 88 people in Hyderabad have been traced who came in contact with a 24-year-old techie. He arrived at Bengaluru from Dubai on February 20 and then travelled to Hyderabad by bus a day later. On Tuesday, two Noida schools were shut for few days after it came to the management’s knowledge that a student is the child of the Delhi-based man who was tested positive for coronavirus and they also attended a birthday party with few students. Exams in one of these schools have also been postponed. The premises of the two schools have been fumigated.

Meanwhile, CMO Meerut has informed that 81 patients have been tested positive for Swine Flu in the city including 20 jawans of PAC. 11 of them have been discharged from the hospital while the other 9 PAC jawans will be discharged after 5 days. Till now, 387 people have been tested for Swine Flu.

