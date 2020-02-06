Coronavirus Latest Updates: Death toll crosses 550 in China; Cruise ship with 3,700 people onboard stranded

Coronavirus Latest Updates: The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency.

Coronavirus Latest Updates: Over 560 people have lost their lives due to China’s novel coronavirus outbreak and the total number of confirmed cases have risen to 28,000, according to Chinese authorities. Wuhan in China’s Hubei province which is the epicentre of the virus outbreak has reported the maximum number of deaths. Ten more people on a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, local media said Thursday, raising the number of infections detected on the boat to 20. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency.

In India, three positive cases have been reported from Kerala. State’s Health Minister said that about 223 samples of suspects and two revision samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune. on Wednesday, 153 new cases have been reported, 16 patients have been admitted. She added that a total of 2,528 people have arrived from Coronavirus affected areas to the state so far. of these, 2,435 people are under observation in homes and 93 in hospitals.

India conducted the evacuation of its stranded citizen from Wuhan last week. Two Air India evacuated over 600 Indians who were living across Hubei province in China. They are now being kept in two isolation camps near Delhi

