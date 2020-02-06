Coronavirus Latest Updates: Death toll crosses 550 in China; Cruise ship with 3,700 people onboard stranded

Coronavirus Latest Updates: Over 560 people have lost their lives due to China’s novel coronavirus outbreak and the total number of confirmed cases have risen to 28,000, according to Chinese authorities. Wuhan in China’s Hubei province which is the epicentre of the virus outbreak has reported the maximum number of deaths. Ten more people on a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, local media said Thursday, raising the number of infections detected on the boat to 20. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency.
In India, three positive cases have been reported from Kerala. State’s Health Minister said that about 223 samples of suspects and two revision samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune. on Wednesday, 153 new cases have been reported, 16 patients have been admitted. She added that a total of 2,528 people have arrived from Coronavirus affected areas to the state so far. of these, 2,435 people are under observation in homes and 93 in hospitals.
India conducted the evacuation of its stranded citizen from Wuhan last week. Two Air India evacuated over 600 Indians who were living across Hubei province in China. They are now being kept in two isolation camps near Delhi
Highlights
On Wednesday, 73 people died due to the virus and the new confirmed cases of the epidemic went up by 3,694, the country's National Health Commission announced. Overall 563 people have died in the country due to the virus so far and 28,018 confirmed cases have been reported from 31 provincial-level regions, the Commission said. Among the deceased, 70 were from Hubei Province and its provincial Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak. (PTI)
The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak went up to 563 as 73 people died on Wednesday, the highest one-day fatalities so far, while total confirmed cases rose sharply to 28,018, Chinese health officials said. (PTI)