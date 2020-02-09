Coronavirus Latest Updates: Death toll crosses 800; India among most prone nations to nCoV

Coronavirus Latest Updates: Over 800 people have lost their lives due in China due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus and the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China have reached 37,198, according to Chinese authorities. Meanwhile, the global tally for confirmed cases has reached 37,500. Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, which is the epicentre of the outbreak, has reported the maximum number of deaths. According to authorities in Beijing, Hong Kong has had 25 cases, including one death, from the virus, while Macao has had 10 cases. The number of cases from coronavirus has surpassed the 2002-2003 SARS tally, which had killed 774 people and sickened 8,098 others across the world.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency. Meanwhile, according to a German University’s research report, India is among the most prone countries to import the virus. India has so far reported three positive cases of coronavirus, all from Kerala, which has severely affected the tourism industry in the state, according to key industry players.
India has, on the other hand, evacuated more than 600 Indian nationals who were stuck in China, and all of them have been quarantined in camps managed by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Indian Army near Delhi. So far, none of the evacuees has been tested positive for the virus.
Amid the major outbreak, several countries have cancelled flights to and from China, even as the country shut off transportation from and to the Hubei province in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. The shutdown of the province left citizens of many nations stranded and most countries have been running operations to evacuate their nationals.
At the same time, a cruise ship off Japan has been attacked by the virus with 61 people testing positive. As a result, the 3,700 passengers, including 6 Indians, onboard the ship have been quarantined to their cabins and essentials are being provided to them there itself.
Scientists from the United States to Australia are using new technology in an ambitious, multi-million-dollar drive to develop a vaccine in record time to tackle China’s coronavirus outbreak. The new virus has spread rapidly since emerging late last year in China, killing more than 800 people in the mainland and infecting over 37,000. Cases have been reported in two dozen other countries. Read full news report
Traders in Hong Kong's border towns are lamenting plunging business during the coronavirus outbreak but some residents say they are enjoying the absence of crowds of Chinese mainlanders. The influx of migrants, tourists and traders has long been a controversial topic as the financial hub increasingly chafes under Beijing's authoritarian rule and the ever-rising cost of living. The polarisation is especially stark in towns along the city's border with mainland China. (AFP)
China's National Health Commission called for the "reasonable use" of protective suits in a statement on Sunday and cautioned against "excessive and disorderly" use of the clothing that would waste resources and could also increase infection. (Reuters)
Suspected coronavirus patient in Odisha has tested negative and has been discharged from a state-run hospital in Cuttack, authorities of the medicalinstitution said on Sunday. Earlier, two medical students admitted to the hospital had also tested negative, they said. (PTI)
Spread of the novel Coronavirus has not just impacted trade across Asia, but has also rattled handset makers in India as the shutdown in China threatens to disrupt their supply lines for components and spare parts. It is learnt that some Chinese companies are in process of re-scheduling smartphone launch dates for this month. Read Rishi Ranjan Kala's report
The death toll in China due to novel coronavirus epidemic rose to 811, while the confirmed cases jumped to over 37,000, the National Health Commission announced on Sunday. Eighty-nine deaths were reported on Saturday and there were 2,656 new confirmed cases of the deadly infection, it said in its daily report. Read full news here