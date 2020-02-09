Coronavirus Latest Updates: Death toll crosses 800; India among most prone nations to nCoV

Coronavirus Latest Updates: The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency. (Reuters)

Coronavirus Latest Updates: Over 800 people have lost their lives due in China due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus and the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China have reached 37,198, according to Chinese authorities. Meanwhile, the global tally for confirmed cases has reached 37,500. Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, which is the epicentre of the outbreak, has reported the maximum number of deaths. According to authorities in Beijing, Hong Kong has had 25 cases, including one death, from the virus, while Macao has had 10 cases. The number of cases from coronavirus has surpassed the 2002-2003 SARS tally, which had killed 774 people and sickened 8,098 others across the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency. Meanwhile, according to a German University’s research report, India is among the most prone countries to import the virus. India has so far reported three positive cases of coronavirus, all from Kerala, which has severely affected the tourism industry in the state, according to key industry players.

India has, on the other hand, evacuated more than 600 Indian nationals who were stuck in China, and all of them have been quarantined in camps managed by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Indian Army near Delhi. So far, none of the evacuees has been tested positive for the virus.

Amid the major outbreak, several countries have cancelled flights to and from China, even as the country shut off transportation from and to the Hubei province in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. The shutdown of the province left citizens of many nations stranded and most countries have been running operations to evacuate their nationals.

At the same time, a cruise ship off Japan has been attacked by the virus with 61 people testing positive. As a result, the 3,700 passengers, including 6 Indians, onboard the ship have been quarantined to their cabins and essentials are being provided to them there itself.

Financial Express Online brings to you latest on Coronavirus Outbreak. Stay tuned.