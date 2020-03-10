  1. Home
Coronavirus Live Updates: 46 COVID-19 cases in India; Two in Pune; Worldwide death toll touches 4000

Updated:Mar 10, 2020 8:47:11 am

Coronavirus Live Updates: The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has risen to 46, while the total worldwide deaths due to the new Coronavirus disease has reached 4000. As many as 17 more deaths have been reported in China, while the death toll in the United States of America has climbed to 22. Meanwhile, Italy has put the entire country on lockdown to combat the coronavirus. The country’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte has banned travel and social gatherings. Meanwhile in India, the Manipur government has closed the international border with Myanmar in view of the possible threat of transmission of COVID-19.

    08:36 (IST)10 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus Latest Updates: 76 who came in contact with Delhi patient told to self quarantine

    76 people who came in contact with fourth coronavirus patient in Delhi have been advised home quarantine, the Delhi health department said. (PTI)

    08:30 (IST)10 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus Latest Updates: Two arrested for spreading rumours

    Kunnamkulam police on Wednesday night arrested two people, Praveesh Lal and Anas, for spreading rumour that a coronavirus-infected patient has been admitted to Kunnamkulam taluk hospital, in Thrissur district of Kerala. (ANI)

    08:27 (IST)10 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus Latest Updates: IAF aircraft takes off to evacuate nationals in Iran

    Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft on Monday night left for Iran, from Hindon Air Force Station, to bring back Indians citizens stuck there amid coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

    08:26 (IST)10 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus Latest Updates: Two people in Pune test positive

    Two people in Pune, with travel history to Dubai, have tested positive for coronavirus. Both of them have been admitted to Naidu Hospital in Pune. Total number of cases in India rise to 46. (ANI)

