Coronavirus Live Updates: 46 COVID-19 cases in India; Two in Pune; Worldwide death toll touches 4000

People celebrate Holika Dahan on the coronavirus theme in Delhi’s Gol Market. (ANI)

Coronavirus Live Updates: The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has risen to 46, while the total worldwide deaths due to the new Coronavirus disease has reached 4000. As many as 17 more deaths have been reported in China, while the death toll in the United States of America has climbed to 22. Meanwhile, Italy has put the entire country on lockdown to combat the coronavirus. The country’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte has banned travel and social gatherings. Meanwhile in India, the Manipur government has closed the international border with Myanmar in view of the possible threat of transmission of COVID-19.

