Coronavirus pandemic worsening again? Daily cases in India show spike for second day running – Top 10 Covid updates

Covid March 16 Latest News: Is it a sense of Deja vu? Or a stuck in a time warp. It’s that time of the year again and the Covid numbers are showing similar trend that India saw last year around this time. After a a considerable period of consistent decline, the country is witnessing a […]

A worker wearing a protective suit speaks to residents in a neighborhood in Changchun in northeastern China's Jilin Province. China is battling a new spike in COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo)

Covid March 16 Latest News: Is it a sense of Deja vu? Or a stuck in a time warp. It’s that time of the year again and the Covid numbers are showing similar trend that India saw last year around this time. After a a considerable period of consistent decline, the country is witnessing a sustained rise in daily Covid19 infections as well as coronavirus-related fatalities. As India begins inoculating the 12-14 year-olds, here are top 10 major pandemic-related developments from India and across the world:

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.