Coronavirus Live News: Deja vu? Omicron variant and the unending anxiety of new lockdowns

Coronavirus pandemic has given us a sense of time warp. An unending cycle of restrictions is in news again. So, if you are getting a sense of déjà vu after reading about the Omicron Covid variant, you are not alone. In India, while there is no case of Omicron infection as of now, local authorities are exercising caution. From genome sequencing to mandatory quarantine to RT-PCR tests, local authorities in Mumbai, Gujarat and Karnataka have announced a slew of measures to make sure that the Omnicron variant doesn't make any inroads in India. World over, from the US to Australia, nations are imposing new restrictions. This may also impact the economic resurgence of the global economy. Friday's mayhem in world trade markets shows how precarious the situation is. The only correct path is to toughen the mask discipline and understand the importance of social distancing.
Here are the latest Covid updates from India and around the world.
South Africa on Saturday said it was being "punished" for its advanced ability to detect new COVID-19 variants early, as several countries imposed travel ban on it due to the new potentially highly-transmissible Omicron variant, first detected here. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in a statement urged world leaders not to implement ‘knee-jerk’ policy decisions in response to the detection of the Omicron variant. The latest round of travel bans is "akin to punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic sequencing and the ability to detect new variants quicker. Excellent science should be applauded and not punished,” it said. DIRCO pointed out that new variants had been detected in other countries as well and "each of those cases had no recent links with Southern Africa". However, "the reaction to those countries is starkly different to cases in Southern Africa," it said. - PTI
News reports in Italy and Germany say that both countries have confirmed cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant. The Italian news agency LaPresse says an Italian who travelled to Mozambique has tested positive for the omicron variant. The business traveller landed in Rome on November 11 and returned to his home near Naples. Five family members, including two school-age children, have also tested positive. All are isolating in the Naples suburb of Caserta in good condition with light symptoms. The variant was confirmed by Sacco hospital in Milan, and Italy's National Health Institute said the man had received two doses of the vaccine. Italy's health ministry is urging all regions to increase its tracing of the virus and sequencing to detect cases of the new variant first identified in South Africa. - AP
The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus has popped up in more European countries, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. The UK on Saturday tightened its rules on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after finding two cases. New cases were confirmed Saturday in Germany and Italy, with Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong also reporting that the variant has been found in travellers. In the US, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert, said he would not be surprised if the omicron variant was already in the United States, too. - AP
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported two new COVID-19 cases, one more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,680, a health department official said on Sunday. The union territory now has five active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, he said. The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 7,546 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, the official said. The administration has tested 6,31,247 samples for COVID-19 thus far and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.22 per cent. A total of 5,49,066 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far, of which 2,96,557 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 2,52,509 have received both doses of the vaccine, the official added. PTI
With the addition of 114 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,69,053, while two more deaths raised the toll to 11,581, an official said on Sunday. These new cases and fatalities were reported on Saturday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,567, while the death toll has reached 3,298, another official said. PTI