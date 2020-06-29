Coronavirus India Live News: Containment zones increase in Delhi, Bengaluru; cases surge in Hyderabad

Coronavirus News: Lockdown The scientific endeavor to develop coronavirus COVID 19 vaccine has been going on

Coronavirus India Live News: After nearly 20,000 cases in a day, the highest single-day spike of 19,906 new coronavirus cases in India so far, total COVID19 positive cases in India stand at 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its latest update on Sunday. The death toll has now reached 16,095. National capital Delhi reported 2,889 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. Delhi’s coronavirus tally now stands at over 83,000-mark, and its death toll has mounted to 2,623, Delhi authorities told. Delhi has now 417 containment zones.

In a major cause of concerns Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru registered sharpest hike in the single-day coronavirus cases. While Karnataka has registered 1,267 covid-19 cases, Bengaluru Urban has recored 783 new coronavirus cases. The coronavirus tally in Bengaluru stood at 3,314. Karnataka now has 13,190 covid-19 cases. There are talks of lockdown in Telangana capital Hyderabad due to rising cases of coronavirus.

Around the world, the total confirmed coronavirus cases are more than than 1.01 crore and the COVID-19 death has surpassed 5 lakh-mark. The US, Brazil, Russia, India and United Kingdom are leading the chart of coronavirus cases. The US, Brazil, United Kingdom, Italy, and France have recorded the most number of deaths due to the highly contagious disease, as per details shared by the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

