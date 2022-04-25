Covid-19 Live: India records 2,541 new Covid infections; PM may chair high-level meeting on Apr 27

Coronavirus April 25 Live News: India on Monday recorded 2,541 new Covid-19 cases, as per the official data shared by the Ministry of Health on Monday morning. The country’s active cases rose to 16,522.

After months of steady decline in the number of daily infections, the sudden surge of Covid-19 cases has led to serious concerns, not just on a national level, but globally as well. We have seen the state governments in India swinging back to action with all sorts of precautionary measure like mandatory mask mandates etc. These states have also imposed a fine for those not donning the mask when outdoors.

Now, as per media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the Chief Ministers of all states and union territories (UTs) to review the Covid situation in the country. The meeting will reportedly be held on April 27th virtually via video conferencing.

India’s daily Covid-19 tally has been rising for the past few weeks, stoking fears of a fourth Covid wave. The country on Sunday reported 2,593 fresh cases. This was the second consecutive day that India recorded over 2500 daily infections.

Here we bring you live updates on the Covid situation in India and from around the world: