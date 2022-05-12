Coronavirus Live: India records 2,827 new infections; PM Modi set to deliver speech at second global Covid-19 summit

Covid-19 4th Wave in India Live Updates: A second Global COVID-19 Summit will be held virtually today for countries to discuss efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for any health threats in the future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the summit at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. The Ministry of of External Affairs on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister will deliver his speech on the theme ‘Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness’.

The summit is being held amid reports of gradual decline in Covid-19 related deaths in many countries across the globe, however, the virus is still spreading and researchers continue to identify new variants.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a slight dip in new cases, with 2,827 new Coronavirus infections, according to the official data shared by the Ministry of Health on Thursday morning. The data also suggested that 24 patients succumbed to the infection since Wednesday.

(With Agency Inputs)

