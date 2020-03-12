Coronavirus latest updates: Govt suspends all Visas as cases jump to 60! Flights from virus-hit nations also grounded

Coronavirus latest news: The central government has imposed restrictions on entry into India as all the visas have been suspended barring few exceptions. The latest changes in provision will affect people wanting to travel to India except for diplomats, UN or international organizations’ employees, people coming for employment or projects. The provision will come into effect from March 13, 2020, at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time.
The government has put a hold on visa-free travel for Overseas citizenship of India cardholders till April 15. However, the government has allowed the option of consulting their nearest Indian mission to those who have a compelling reason to travel to India. The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan has urged all Indians to refrain from travelling to another country for any non-essential businesses.
The government has mandated a quarantine period of a minimum of 14 days for all Indian travellers coming back with a travel history to China, Republic of Korea, Italy, Iran, Japan, Spain, France, and Germany. The government has also restricted the entry into the country through land borders and the foreigners or Indians coming back will be allowed to enter via specified-only points of entry. Earlier on Tuesday, India had extended the visa suspension for the citizens for Spain, France, and Germany after they had suspended the visa for the people of China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, and Iran.
The series of decisions have been taken by the government of India as the number of Coronavirus cases has jumped to 60. The decisions were taken after a meeting chaired by the Union Health Minister that also featured the senior ministers such as Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.
Out of 60 confirmed cases in India so far, 46 affected people are Indians and 14 are Italian nationals. Kerala has the maximum number of Covid-19 cases at 17, followed by the national capital Delhi at 5.
Financial Express Online brings to you LIVE news on Coronavirus: Stay tuned:
Highlights
We will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight: US President Donald Trump (ANI)
IPL Governing Council meeting to be held on 14th March over #coronavirus situation and IPL2020. (ANI)
The Mujib 100 events organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to commemorate the Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman have been postponed as a precautionary measure in light of the Coronavirus Disease situation worldwide. Events included ‘Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100’ concert on 18 March by the legendary AR Rahman & the two Asian All-Star XI vs Rest of the World XI Twenty20 International matches at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on 21 and 22 March: Bangladesh Cricket Board (ANI)
CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for free supply of masks and sanitizers in the light of Coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)
With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the Coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, the government has suspended all visas to India till April 15 in the wake Coronavirus outbreak. A statement issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organisations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till April 15. Read full report here
Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks has revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor couple, currently in Australia to shoot for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film as per Deadline, decided to get tested after they felt “a bit tired”. Read full report here
In the view of growing Coronavirus cases, Air India, the country’s national carrier, announced on Wednesday that it will be suspending all flight services to Rome and Milan in Italy and Seoul in South Korea. Both these countries, Italy and South Korea, are the worse Coronavirus-hit nations after the People’s Republic of China where it was first reported. Read full report