India’s daily Covid case count nears 3,000; Monkeypox infections breach 200-mark: Top Health Updates

Even as the world returns to pre-Covid ways, the pandemic is not abating anytime soon. The ferocity of the Delta wave may not be there, but the rate of infection is very consistent. India for example witnessed a sharp surge in the first week of May followed by an almost flat-curve trend. However, as the month comes to an end, the country is seeing a noticeable uptick once again. Meanwhile, the monkeypox infections have crossed 200-mark globally. Though, this may look like a miniscule number in terms of world tally, but researchers have warned that any lapse in precautionary measures can transform these rare outside-Africa cases into next devastating outbreak.

Here are latest health updates on both Covid pandemic as well as monkeypox cases: