Covid-19 4th Wave in India Live Updates: If media reports are to be believed, India has detected its first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.4 in Hyderabad. The sample has reportedly been sent to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) for double check. INSACOG is yet to make an official confirmation regarding the same. BA.4 along with BA.5 are the two variants of Omicron. The two variants are responsible for a fresh wave of coronavirus infections in South Africa and has now been reported in several other countries including the US and the UK.

Meanwhile, India recorded 2,259 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths in last 24 hours, according to the data updated by Union Ministry of Health on Friday morning.

