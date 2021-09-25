Coronavirus: How lack of inclusive vaccine recognition plan worsens jab inequity

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Covid-19 India Latest Update, Coronavirus Cases in India Today, September 25 Covid live news: The year 2019 stunned humans with the emergence of the novel coronavirus. A year later in 2020, scientists across the world worked at a break-neck speed to come up with vaccines against the Covid-19 infections. Now, as 2021 nears its end, the world is again grappling with new tension of vaccine inequity and confusion over vaccine recognition. These two problems are only interlinked to a larger extent. It is because, if nations don’t come up with an inclusive travel plan, the same set of individuals will keep getting vaccinated while a considerable population wait for the first dose of Covid shots.
Say, for example, the UK continues to keep India out of its no-quarantine list, a bulk of Indian flyers will have to get vaccinated again while several nations in Africa hope to get the vaccines. This also means that the world will not be able to break the chain of the virus.
Back home, some experts are of the view that the October resumption of vaccine export may hamper India’s national programme. While our dose one coverage has crossed the 80 crore mark or over 60 per cent of the eligible citizens, the double vaccination rate is still very slow. In such a scenario, if we start exporting vaccines, we may see a lesser number of daily Covid jabs.
Here are the latest corona updates from India and around the globe:
Highlights
Some of the nation's most aggressive COVID-19 vaccine mandates are scheduled to take effect Monday in New York amid continued resistance from some to the shots, leaving hospitals and nursing homes across the state and schools in New York City bracing for possible staff shortages. Many health care workers, including support staff such as cleaners, have still not yet received a required first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine days before a Sept. 27 deadline. That's the same deadline for teachers and school workers in New York City to prove they've received at least one shot. (AP)
Pakistani police have arrested over 30 people in Karachi for not getting themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 or failing to produce vaccination certificates. The police action followed after the Sindh provincial government expressed displeasure at police inaction against unvaccinated people. The police on Friday arrested 33 people for failing to show COVID-19 vaccination certificates. (PTI)
West Bengal on Friday reported 744 fresh COVID-19 cases, two less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 15,64,883, according to a health department bulletin. Thirteen more fatalities due to the infection raised the toll to 18,716, it said. North 24 Parganas district recorded four new deaths, followed by three in Kolkata. At least 746 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,38,478. (PTI)
Sikkim on Friday reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and one more death, according to a Health Department bulletin. East Sikkim registered the highest number of new cases at 47, followed by West Sikkim (10) and South Sikkim (five). There are 651 active cases in the state at present, while 313 patients have migrated out and 29,851 persons recovered. (PTI)
Assam's COVID-19 tally crossed the 6 lakh-mark on Friday as the state reported 406 new cases, as per an official bulletin. The state has so far reported 6,00,048 cases. Seven more people died in the state during the day, taking the toll to 5,834. One death each was reported from Darrang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup Rural, Nalbari and Sivasagar districts, the bulletin said. Kamrup Metropolitan reported the highest number of new cases at 122. The new cases were detected after testing 61,092 samples, registering a positivity rate of 0.66 per cent. (PTI)
The Maharashtra government on Friday announced reopening of all religious places from October 7 in the state with COVID-19 protocols, a move that comes amid indication that the second wave of the pandemic is ebbing. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who made the announcement, urged people not to drop guard and continue COVID-19-appropriate behaviour in view of a possible third wave of the pandemic. (PTI)