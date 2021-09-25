Coronavirus: How lack of inclusive vaccine recognition plan worsens jab inequity

As the world looks to resolve vaccine inequity, nations must come up inclusive plans for global travelers. (Reuters file photo)

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Covid-19 India Latest Update, Coronavirus Cases in India Today, September 25 Covid live news: The year 2019 stunned humans with the emergence of the novel coronavirus. A year later in 2020, scientists across the world worked at a break-neck speed to come up with vaccines against the Covid-19 infections. Now, as 2021 nears its end, the world is again grappling with new tension of vaccine inequity and confusion over vaccine recognition. These two problems are only interlinked to a larger extent. It is because, if nations don’t come up with an inclusive travel plan, the same set of individuals will keep getting vaccinated while a considerable population wait for the first dose of Covid shots.

Say, for example, the UK continues to keep India out of its no-quarantine list, a bulk of Indian flyers will have to get vaccinated again while several nations in Africa hope to get the vaccines. This also means that the world will not be able to break the chain of the virus.

Back home, some experts are of the view that the October resumption of vaccine export may hamper India’s national programme. While our dose one coverage has crossed the 80 crore mark or over 60 per cent of the eligible citizens, the double vaccination rate is still very slow. In such a scenario, if we start exporting vaccines, we may see a lesser number of daily Covid jabs.

