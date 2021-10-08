Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports 21,257 new cases; govt says second wave still ‘not under control’

Cases of Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Even as India remains in a much better position vis-à-vis the Covid situation, the Centre has warned that the so-called second wave of infections is still ‘not under control’ and caution must be exercised. The latest health ministry update says that 21,257 people tested positive for Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours on Thursday. The day-on-day analysis shows that there was a five per cent drop in the daily cases today.
The active caseload further declined to 2,40,221 today. This was the lowest in 205 days, the government data says. In terms of the daily vaccination, India has administered the first dose of the corona vaccine to at least 71 per cent of the eligible population. When we talk about full vaccination, 27 per cent of the population has been double jabbed.
The government says that the current trend in the daily caseload shows plateauing rather than a significant fall. The active cases remain a cause of concern as it shows that district-wise reduction of the infection transmission remains low. Five states – Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram and Karnataka – have reported a high number of active cases in the country. From West Bengal to Himachal, from Rajasthan to Kerala, there are pockets of concerns, which needs critical monitoring.
Here are the latest updates from India and around the globe:
Highlights
With 21,257 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 3,39,15,569, while the number of active cases declined to 2,40,221, the lowest in 205 days, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday. The death toll has climbed to 4,50,127 with 271 new fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. - PTI
President Joe Biden on Thursday said more U.S. businesses should obligate workers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, calling the move vital to ending the pandemic and sustaining the economy."Today I'm calling on more employers to act," Biden said."My message is: Require your employees to get vaccinated. With vaccinations, we're going to beat this pandemic finally. Without them, we face endless months of chaos in our hospitals, damage to our economy and anxiety in our schools."Biden last month ordered all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated, and for private employers with 100 or more workers to require staff to be vaccinated by Dec. 8, or get tested for the coronavirus weekly. That order covers 100 million people, about two-thirds of the workforce.The president intensified the call on Thursday on a visit to the construction site of a future Microsoft Corp data center near Chicago. – Reuters
Japan's household spending fell more sharply than expected in August, as state of emergency curbs to combat the coronavirus pandemic weighed on consumption during the summer holiday season and risked undercutting the economy's recovery.Friday's government data bodes ill for new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's efforts to revitalise the pandemic-hit economy and distribute more wealth to households through higher wages.The 3.0% year-on-year decrease in spending was worse than a median market forecast for a 1.5% drop and followed a 0.7% increase in July.The month-on-month figures showed a 3.9% contraction in August, the fourth straight month of decline, and compared with expectations for a 2.0% drop. – Reuters
Australian doctors warned a too-rapid easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Sydney could put pressure on health systems and risk lives, as the country's biggest city prepares for an end to more than 100 days in lockdown next week.Stay-at-home restrictions are due to be lifted on Monday after New South Wales state hit a targeted 70% for full vaccination of its adult population. Authorities on Thursday bumped up permitted limits for home gatherings, weddings and funerals.The Australian Medical Association (AMA), however, representing the country's doctors, said opening "too fast or too early" will result in avoidable deaths and the reintroduction of lockdowns. - Reuters