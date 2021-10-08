Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports 21,257 new cases; govt says second wave still ‘not under control’

Across world, number of Covid cases have seen consistent decline in last two months. (AP Photo)

Cases of Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Even as India remains in a much better position vis-à-vis the Covid situation, the Centre has warned that the so-called second wave of infections is still ‘not under control’ and caution must be exercised. The latest health ministry update says that 21,257 people tested positive for Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours on Thursday. The day-on-day analysis shows that there was a five per cent drop in the daily cases today.

The active caseload further declined to 2,40,221 today. This was the lowest in 205 days, the government data says. In terms of the daily vaccination, India has administered the first dose of the corona vaccine to at least 71 per cent of the eligible population. When we talk about full vaccination, 27 per cent of the population has been double jabbed.

The government says that the current trend in the daily caseload shows plateauing rather than a significant fall. The active cases remain a cause of concern as it shows that district-wise reduction of the infection transmission remains low. Five states – Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram and Karnataka – have reported a high number of active cases in the country. From West Bengal to Himachal, from Rajasthan to Kerala, there are pockets of concerns, which needs critical monitoring.

Here are the latest updates from India and around the globe: