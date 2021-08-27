  • MORE MARKET STATS
Coronavirus Live Updates: At 44,658, India reports over 40K Covid-19 cases again, shows govt data

Updated: August 27, 2021 9:34 am

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Live Updates: India reported a slight decline in daily caseload in the last 24 hours. The morning update by the Union Health Ministry shows that 44,658 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in a single day. The Covid fatalities also saw a drop with Friday reporting 496 corona deaths, the data shows. The active cases have also shown a steady spike in a day-on-day comparison, the health bulletin shows. India has 3,44,899 active Covid-19 cases, the official data says. The national recovery rate has seen a minor dip at 97.60 per cent. The corona recoveries are less than the number of new infections. The update by the health ministry shows that 32,988 people were cured of the viral infection in the last 24 hours.

