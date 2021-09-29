Coronavirus Latest Live Updates: Vaccine done, what next? Covid pills may help us live with the virus

A woman receives a dose of Covid vaccine during a special campaign for women at a medical centre in Mumbai. (Reuters photo)

Coronavirus India Statistics Live Update: Vaccines are the future. Vaccines are the best thing that has happened to the human race since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the wet markets of China’s Wuhan in 2019. But what if there is something better than the best? What if you could pop a pill and live life in a pre-pandemic fashion? Well, this may become reality soon.

Pfizer has announced that it has launched a large-scale trial for its antiviral pill. Is this the magic pill we all were waiting for? This may take a while. A statement by the pharma major says that ‘PF-07321332’ is being tested to check the efficacy of the pill when exposed to the novel coronavirus.

World over, scientists are working on newer, better, efficient methods to treat the Covid-19 infection. As it has been said again and again that the virus won’t go anywhere. Rather we will have to learn to live with it. From pills to nasal sprays, such medical tools may help us to do that.

Here are the latest Covid news from India and around the globe: