  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus Latest Live Updates Vaccine done what next? Covid pills may help us live with the virus

Coronavirus Latest Live Updates: Vaccine done, what next? Covid pills may help us live with the virus

By: |
Updated: September 29, 2021 9:05 am

Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Vaccine Registration Online, Coronavirus Statistics India, Covid-19 Third Wave India Live Updates: Pfizer has announced that it has launched a large-scale trial for its antiviral pill. Is this the magic pill we all were waiting for? This may take a while.

Coronavirus Cases in India Latest Update, Covid-19 Vaccine Registration OnlineA woman receives a dose of Covid vaccine during a special campaign for women at a medical centre in Mumbai. (Reuters photo)

Coronavirus India Statistics Live Update: Vaccines are the future. Vaccines are the best thing that has happened to the human race since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the wet markets of China’s Wuhan in 2019. But what if there is something better than the best? What if you could pop a pill and live life in a pre-pandemic fashion? Well, this may become reality soon.

Pfizer has announced that it has launched a large-scale trial for its antiviral pill. Is this the magic pill we all were waiting for? This may take a while. A statement by the pharma major says that ‘PF-07321332’ is being tested to check the efficacy of the pill when exposed to the novel coronavirus.
World over, scientists are working on newer, better, efficient methods to treat the Covid-19 infection. As it has been said again and again that the virus won’t go anywhere. Rather we will have to learn to live with it. From pills to nasal sprays, such medical tools may help us to do that.

Here are the latest Covid news from India and around the globe: 

 

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Covid-19 Third Wave Latest Update, Coronavirus Vaccine Registration Live Update, Coronavirus Cases in India Total Count, India Coronavirus Statistics

Highlights

    CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Pfizer vaccine for kids may not be available until November
    2After undergoing robotic surgery for cancer, doctor wins gold medal
    3Gennova mRNA-based vaccine awaits nod