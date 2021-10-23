Coronavirus Latest Live Updates: 100 crore jabs done, let’s talk about India’s December deadline

Women shop at a market ahead of 'Karva Chauth' festival in Jammu. (PTI photo)

Coronavirus Cases in India Today, Coronavirus Statistics India Live Updates: Even as the country celebrates the milestone of administering over 100 crore doses of Coronavirus vaccine, the challenges before the country’s Covid-19 vaccination drive have not ended. Apart from the fact that the majority of the adult population has not been fully vaccinated, health experts have highlighted a considerable drop in the momentum of the vaccination drive due to complacency among people amidst the current decline of Covid-19 cases.

According to a Reuters report, millions of adult Indians are unlikely to be fully vaccinated by the end of 2021 despite adequate supplies of Covid-19 vaccine in the country. The report noted that a considerably larger gap between the two doses of Covishield vaccine of up to 16 weeks will ensure that even those adults who are vaccinated now will get their second dose appointment only in the next year.

The same report highlighted that despite the government targeting 100% full vaccination of the adult population by 2021 end, there remains a whopping 230 million people who have not even got a single dose of the vaccine till now. Rajib Dasgupta who is the head of the Centre of Social Medicine & Community Health at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi told Reuters that the government’s target is likely to be missed by several weeks.

Dasgupta further said that the government should actively consider reducing the gap between two doses of Coronavirus vaccines so as to quickly double vaccinate all adult population of the country. According to a few sources who wanted to remain anonymous, the government is mulling a reduction in the gap between the two doses and has already directed the state governments to adopt special measures to vaccinate people who have delayed taking their second shot of vaccine.

