  4. Coronavirus Latest Updates India in a shutdown mode as positive COVID-19 cases increase Taj Mahal closed

Coronavirus Latest Updates: India in a shutdown mode as positive COVID-19 cases increase; Taj Mahal closed

Updated:Mar 17, 2020 8:22:06 am

Coronavirus live update India: The Health Ministry informed that passengers travelling to India from EU countries, the UK, European Free Trade Association and Turkey will not be allowed from March 18, 2020.

Coronavirus latest updates: Coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across countries and take a toll on multiple economies. In India, with 114 positive cases (17 foreign nationals) and 2 deaths, states across the country have shut down all schools, colleges, gyms, night clubs and spas until March 31. In fact, the central government has also announced the shut down of all Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monuments along with central museums as the COVID-19 infection is piercing deep within the Indian subcontinent. There are more than 3,000 monuments under ASI including one of the world’s seven wonders, Taj Mahal. While the closure will impact the exchequer as the monuments receive a huge footfall but the government finds the closure necessary for preventing the outspread of the novel Coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry informed that passengers travelling to India from EU countries, the UK, European Free Trade Association and Turkey will not be allowed from March 18, 2020.

As the number of positive cases increases, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that disease will not only impact the domestic economy but the global economy as well. The statement came at a time when airlines, tourism, hospitality and trade business have already been impacted badly in the last one month.

India is also in a sanitization and disinfection overdrive. While various state governments have announced disinfecting buses and public transport, Delhi Metro and Indian railways are also conducting cleaning and sanitization process. In a bid to further curtail the spread of COVID-19, Indian Railways has decided to remove curtains and sheets from all air-conditioned coaches.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST UPDATES | CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA LIVE NEWS

    08:22 (IST)17 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus latest updates: 2 new positive cases

    Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19; Total 10 positive cases in the State: Karnataka Health Department (ANI)

    08:20 (IST)17 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus latest updates: Bhasma aarti without devotees in Ujjain

    Madhya Pradesh: Bhasma aarti at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain held today morning as the temple remains closed for devotees in the view of Coronavirus. (ANI)

    08:19 (IST)17 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus latest updates: 114 positive cases in India

    According to the ministry of health, there are 114 positive coronavirus cases in India including 17  foreign nationals. Maharashtra and Kerala have highest number of positive cases.  

