Coronavirus Latest Updates: India in a shutdown mode as positive COVID-19 cases increase; Taj Mahal closed

Coronavirus Latest Updates: The central government has also announced the shut down of all Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monuments along with central museums.

Coronavirus latest updates: Coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across countries and take a toll on multiple economies. In India, with 114 positive cases (17 foreign nationals) and 2 deaths, states across the country have shut down all schools, colleges, gyms, night clubs and spas until March 31. In fact, the central government has also announced the shut down of all Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monuments along with central museums as the COVID-19 infection is piercing deep within the Indian subcontinent. There are more than 3,000 monuments under ASI including one of the world’s seven wonders, Taj Mahal. While the closure will impact the exchequer as the monuments receive a huge footfall but the government finds the closure necessary for preventing the outspread of the novel Coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry informed that passengers travelling to India from EU countries, the UK, European Free Trade Association and Turkey will not be allowed from March 18, 2020.

As the number of positive cases increases, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that disease will not only impact the domestic economy but the global economy as well. The statement came at a time when airlines, tourism, hospitality and trade business have already been impacted badly in the last one month.

India is also in a sanitization and disinfection overdrive. While various state governments have announced disinfecting buses and public transport, Delhi Metro and Indian railways are also conducting cleaning and sanitization process. In a bid to further curtail the spread of COVID-19, Indian Railways has decided to remove curtains and sheets from all air-conditioned coaches.

Financial Express Online brings to you latest updates on Coronavirus in India, LIVE. Stay tuned: