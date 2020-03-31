Coronavirus Latest Updates: Total Covid-19 cases in India cross 1250; Govt identifies 10 hotspots

Check Coronavirus/Covid-19 latest updates in India statewise, Coronavirus in India Live Updates

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest Updates in India State-Wise: The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has reached 1251, including 1117 active cases, while 101 people have been cured/discharged. As many as 32 people have died because of Covid-19 while one has migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Government has identified 10 “hotspots” across the country where an unusual transmission of the disease has been detected. These places are Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin in Delhi, Noida Meerut, Bhilwara, Ahmedabad, Kasargod, Pathanamthitta, Mumbai and Pune. According to the officials, a place is identified as a “cluster” where more than 10 cases are detected while “hotspots” are such places where several clusters are detected.

The Government has decided to step up testing in the identified hotspots to stop the spread of the disease to other areas. Hundreds of people from the Nizamuddin area in Delhi are being tested for potential Covid-19 infection. Violating lockdown conditions, a religious gathering was organised in Nizamuddin where several Covid-9 positive cases have been found among those who attended the event.

Check Coronavirus (Covid 19) cases in India state wise Latest Updates:

Read More