Coronavirus Latest Updates: COVID-19 fight hits top gear; nationwide search for Tablighi-linked suspects

Efforts were on to find 2000, including foreign nationals, in several states including Telangana, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. (Courtesy: PTI Image)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) News in India: The number of Coronavirus positive cases is nearing the 2000-mark in India as a nationwide hunt has been launched to detect thousands of people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. Authorities across states have already identified 5000 persons and sent them for quarantine. Efforts were on to find 2000, including foreign nationals, in several states including Telangana, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

According to the latest data revealed by the Union Health Ministry, total confirmed cases are 1,834 and the number of deaths is 41 in India. In the last 24 hours, 437 new COVID-19 positive cases have emerged. However, figures announced by the state governments and union territories showed the total cases are 1,949. The number of deaths is 59, as per information provided by states and union territories’.

The Ministry officials have cited that cases have risen largely due to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. The congregation took place in mid-March. The central government official said that technically the figure does not show a national trend. The central government has urged people to follow guidelines during the COVID-19 lockdown period by not violating rules, avoiding congregations, including religious meetings.

Financial Express brings to you the latest updates on coronavirus. Stay tuned.