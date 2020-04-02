Coronavirus Latest Updates: COVID-19 fight hits top gear; nationwide search for Tablighi-linked suspects

Coronavirus (Covid-19) News in India: The number of Coronavirus positive cases is nearing the 2000-mark in India as a nationwide hunt has been launched to detect thousands of people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. Authorities across states have already identified 5000 persons and sent them for quarantine. Efforts were on to find 2000, including foreign nationals, in several states including Telangana, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.
According to the latest data revealed by the Union Health Ministry, total confirmed cases are 1,834 and the number of deaths is 41 in India. In the last 24 hours, 437 new COVID-19 positive cases have emerged. However, figures announced by the state governments and union territories showed the total cases are 1,949. The number of deaths is 59, as per information provided by states and union territories’.
The Ministry officials have cited that cases have risen largely due to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. The congregation took place in mid-March. The central government official said that technically the figure does not show a national trend. The central government has urged people to follow guidelines during the COVID-19 lockdown period by not violating rules, avoiding congregations, including religious meetings.
Highlights
United Nations' COP 26 climate change summit has been postponed in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, as per a statement by United Kingdom government.
The US has set a new one-day record with 884 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, according to data revealed by Johns Hopkins University. A six-week-old newborn has died of coronavirus in America's Connecticut, according to an AFP report.
Odisha police yesterday arrested three persons including a woman on charges of spreading rumours on social media platforms against a Coronavirus positive person in Bhadrak Town, as per ANI report.
A Pune-based start-up is developing low-cost ventilators in an attempt to fight coronavirus pandemic. Engineers at NOCCA Robotics Pvt. Ltd has been trying to develop a "portable ventilator". "Ventilators that we are developing will cost less than Rs 50,000. It is not a full-fledged ventilator. It has features that are for COVID-19 patients specifically," Nikhil Kurele, one of the founders of NOCCA Robotics, was quoted as saying by ANI.