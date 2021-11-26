Coronavirus News November 26 LIVE Updates: New Covid-19 variant puts India on alert; Centre directs states to screen travellers from South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday that India is willing to extend a helping hand to other countries by supplying Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. (Image Source: PTI)

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today News, Covid-19 recent cases: The Union Health Ministry informed on Friday that India recorded 10,549 new Covid-19 infections which has taken the country’s total tally of coronavirus cases to 3,45,55,431. As per the data shared by the government, India’s active Covid-19 cases rose to 1,10,133. A total of 488 fresh fatalities were also recorded, taking the death toll to 4,67,468. The rise in daily numbers of Covid infections has been below 20,000 for 49 straight days, according to the health ministry. The recovery rate is currently at 98.33 per cent which is the highest since March 2020.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday that India is willing to extend a helping hand to other countries by supplying Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. Mandaviya made the announcement while having an interaction with the Ambassadors of Latin America and the Caribbean nations. A total of 120.27 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, as per the data provided by the government.

Here are the latest and verified Covid updates from India and around the globe: