Coronavirus News November 26 LIVE Updates: New Covid-19 variant puts India on alert; Centre directs states to screen travellers from South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today News, Covid-19 recent cases: The Union Health Ministry informed on Friday that India recorded 10,549 new Covid-19 infections which has taken the country’s total tally of coronavirus cases to 3,45,55,431. As per the data shared by the government, India’s active Covid-19 cases rose to 1,10,133. A total of 488 fresh fatalities were also recorded, taking the death toll to 4,67,468. The rise in daily numbers of Covid infections has been below 20,000 for 49 straight days, according to the health ministry. The recovery rate is currently at 98.33 per cent which is the highest since March 2020.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday that India is willing to extend a helping hand to other countries by supplying Covaxin and Covishield vaccines. Mandaviya made the announcement while having an interaction with the Ambassadors of Latin America and the Caribbean nations. A total of 120.27 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, as per the data provided by the government.
Here are the latest and verified Covid updates from India and around the globe:
Highlights
Canadian musician Bryan Adams has once again tested positive for coronavirus. The 62-year-old singer tested positive soon after arriving in Milan, Italy ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar, which he photographed. This marks the second time the singer has caught the virus in the past month. "Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I've tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it's off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support," Adams wrote on Instagram on Thursday. The singer also shared pictures of him at the Milan Malpensa airport and in an ambulance. Adams also tested positive for COVID-19 on October 30 when he had to pull out from his scheduled appearance at Tina Turner's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The singer was to perform a medley of songs including "It's Only Love", which is a duet between Adams and Turner from his 1984 album. (PTI)
The coronavirus infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose by 108 to reach 5,68,724 and the death of one patient took the toll to 11,579, an official said on Friday. These cases and fatality were reported on Thursday, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate of Thane is 2.03 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,38,532 and the death toll is 3,296, another official said. (PTI)