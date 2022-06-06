Top Coronavirus Updates: India logs over 4000 Covid-19 cases yet again; Maharashtra, Kerala report surge in infections

Top Covid-19 Updates June 6th: India has been reporting a surge in Covid-19 infections consistently for the past few days now. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country logged 4,518 new coronavirus infections and nine fresh fatalities. The nine new fatalities include four from Kerala, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal. The total tally of Covid cases has been pushed to 4,31,81,335, while the death toll climbed to 5,24,701. India’s active case tally has increased to 25,782. Here are some latest updates on Coronavirus spread:

– The active Covid-19 cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.73 per cent, as per the latest official data. An increase of 1,730 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

– The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.62 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.91 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,30,852, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.

– With the addition of 273 new COVID-19 cases, the infection tally in Maharashtra’s Thane district has gone up to 7,11,115, an official said told PTI on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

– Ten states including Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu have reported a surge in number of weekly cases. Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,494 fresh cases, including 961 in Mumbai, and one fatality due to the infection.

– Considering the rise on Covid-19 cases, the Centre had earlier sent a letter to five states including Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, advising them to follow a five-fold strategy i.e test – track – treat – vaccination and also follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, monitoring clusters of new COVID-19 cases and adequate testing as per the guidelines.

– The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed only ICMR-accredited labs to collect COVID-19 samples. In an order issued on May 31, the DDMA also said that all labs should ensure that their own sample collectors or the entity collecting samples on their behalf must follow all bio-safety and bio-security precautions while collecting the samples. The order read that the personnel being employed by labs should be adequately qualified as per the qualifications fixed by ICMR/NABL or any authorised agency of Governor of India.

(With Agency Inputs)