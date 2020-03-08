Coronavirus Latest Updates: Confirmed cases in India jump to 33; Evacuation from Iran likely today

Coronavirus Latest News: Mainland China’s total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases have hit 80, 695 and total number of confirmed Coronavirus deaths are 3,097.

Coronavirus Latest Updates: With over 30 confirmed cases of Coronavirus reported in India so far, the fight against the deadly virus not just involves containing its spread but also curbing rumours and misinformation. Mainland China’s total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases has hit 80, 695 and a total number of confirmed Coronavirus deaths are 3,097 as of end-March 7 according to Reuters. China has reported its lowest number of COVID-19 infections since January. Nearly all the 44 new coronavirus cases being reported from the epicentre Wuhan only. All 27 deaths were also from Wuhan and the lowest in more than a month.

In the meantime, the efforts put in by the MEA led by S Jaishankar proves to be paying well for the Indian nationals left stranded in Iran following the massive outbreak in the Islamic Republic. A flight from Tehran-based Mahan Air is likely to land in New Delhi with the swab samples of Indian collected in a preliminary camp set up by India. The individuals who will test negative for the Covid-19 infection will be evacuated immediately from Iran and taken back to India. The government had decided to transport the swab samples from the 300 nationals in Iran to check whether they have been infected ort not.

Social Media giants Facebook, Twitter have taken some significant steps to curb the flow of fake news surrounding Coronavirus through their platforms. The Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook has announced it will also spread awareness on Coronavirus along with controlling fake news on the contagious virus. Twitter has disabled suggestions when searched for Coronavirus on its platform to stop users from getting access to accounts that give misleading information.