Coronavirus Latest News: Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 150 in India; PM Modi to address nation today

Updated:Mar 19, 2020 9:00:45 am

Coronavirus India News: 276 Indians have been infected from COVID-19 abroad — 255 in Iran, 12 in the UAE, 5 in Italy, and one each in Sri Lanka, Rwanda, Kuwait, and Hong Kong.

coronavirus latest updates, coronavirus live news, coronavirus in india, covid 19, symptoms, cure vaccine covid 19 india, coronavirus update, coronavirus news, coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus symptoms, coronavirus italy, coronavirus china, coronavirus cure, coronavirus treatment, coronavirus wiki, covid 19 symptoms, covid 19 india, covid 19 full form, covid 19 vaccine, covid 19 technologies, covid 19 meaning, narendra modi, harsh vardhan, iranUnion Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the preparedness in hospitals with regards to the availability of testing kits, isolation wards, medicine, and protective equipment.

Coronavirus Latest News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday evening about the COVID-19 outbreak and on ways to contain it, as 14 fresh coronavirus positive cases were detected in the country on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health’s website states that as of 5.15 PM on Wednesday, there were 134 ‘active’ cases of COVID-19 in the country, with 14 people having been treated and discharged so far, and with three death recorded.

In total, 151 cases have so far been recorded in the country — comprising 126 Indians, and 25 foreigners. Of the 126 cases, at 39 – the highest number of cases have been seen in Maharashtra, followed by Kerala at 25 and Uttar Pradesh at 15. Karnataka has seen 11 cases, Delhi has recorded 9, and Union Territory of Ladakh has recorded 8 cases.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that 276 Indians have been infected from coronavirus abroad — of which 255 are in Iran, 12 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 5 in Italy, and one each in Sri Lanka, Rwanda, Kuwait, and Hong Kong.

As the Indian Army recorded its first COVID-19 positive case — a 34-year-old soldier of Ladakh Scout who tested positive after coming in contact with his father, who returned from a pilgrimage in Iran — the army announced the suspension of training activities, wargames and conference in an effort to further strengthen its check and coronavirus prevention mechanism.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the preparedness in hospitals with regards to the availability of testing kits, isolation wards, medicine, and protective equipment.

The Indian Railways informed that 60 per cent tickets have been cancelled so far in March so far due to the threat of coronavirus.

Financial Express Online brings you the latest updates on Coronavirus in India, LIVE. Stay tuned:

    09:00 (IST)19 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus Updates: Indian Embassy asks US to address concerns of Indian students

    The Indian Embassy here has urged to the US government to mitigate the difficulties of the Indian students that they are facing in the wake of the closure of universities and educational institutions due to the fast spread of the deadly coronavirus. More than 2,00,000 Indian students are enrolled in various academic institutions, mostly in science, medical and technology streams. Over 300 top American universities and colleges have shut down the campuses, moved classes online, and asked students to leave the hostel accommodation. |READ MORE

    08:56 (IST)19 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus Updates: Woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh.

    A 23-year-old woman has tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh. She has travel history to the United Kingdom. (ANI)

    08:45 (IST)19 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus Updates: Union Health Minister takes stock of COVID-19 preparations

    Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T-3) on the intervening night of 18th & 19th March, to take stock of preparedness in view of COVID-19. (ANI)

    08:44 (IST)19 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus Updates: Prohibitory order issued over Ganga Aarti site at Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar

    In Uttarakhand, Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar has issued order prohibiting the entry of visitors to Ganga Aarti site at Har-ki-Pauri till 31st March. However, the Aarti will continue to be held and will be live-streamed for devotees. (ANI)

    08:42 (IST)19 Mar 2020
    Coronavirus Updates: Two members of US Congress test positive

    Two members of US Congress Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams have tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

