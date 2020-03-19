Coronavirus Latest News: Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 150 in India; PM Modi to address nation today

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the preparedness in hospitals with regards to the availability of testing kits, isolation wards, medicine, and protective equipment.

Coronavirus Latest News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday evening about the COVID-19 outbreak and on ways to contain it, as 14 fresh coronavirus positive cases were detected in the country on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health’s website states that as of 5.15 PM on Wednesday, there were 134 ‘active’ cases of COVID-19 in the country, with 14 people having been treated and discharged so far, and with three death recorded.

In total, 151 cases have so far been recorded in the country — comprising 126 Indians, and 25 foreigners. Of the 126 cases, at 39 – the highest number of cases have been seen in Maharashtra, followed by Kerala at 25 and Uttar Pradesh at 15. Karnataka has seen 11 cases, Delhi has recorded 9, and Union Territory of Ladakh has recorded 8 cases.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that 276 Indians have been infected from coronavirus abroad — of which 255 are in Iran, 12 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 5 in Italy, and one each in Sri Lanka, Rwanda, Kuwait, and Hong Kong.

As the Indian Army recorded its first COVID-19 positive case — a 34-year-old soldier of Ladakh Scout who tested positive after coming in contact with his father, who returned from a pilgrimage in Iran — the army announced the suspension of training activities, wargames and conference in an effort to further strengthen its check and coronavirus prevention mechanism.

The Indian Railways informed that 60 per cent tickets have been cancelled so far in March so far due to the threat of coronavirus.

