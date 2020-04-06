Coronavirus Latest Updates: COVID-19 India cases cross 3,500; Nizamuddin link detected in 15 deaths

A nurse adjusts tiny face shield for a newborn baby to protect from new coronavirus at the newborn nursery of the hospital in Samutprakarn province, central Thailand. (Courtesy: PTI/AP photo)

Coronavirus India news, latest update: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 3,500 including 83 deaths due to the deadly coronavirus. There have been 472 new cases of COVID-19 reported along with 11 deaths in the 24 hours, according to the latest data provided by the Union Ministry of Health. The COVID-19 data provided by the central government has revealed that there are 3219 active coronavirus cases in India, 274 were cured or discharged, and 83 deaths. Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu continued to be the COVID-19 hotspots with maximum share in the total number of coronavirus cases in India amidst 21-day complete nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile, a five-member team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected exhibits from the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. At least 9,000 people participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month. So far, over 400 coronavirus positive cases and about 15 deaths in India have been detected which are linked to the religious congregation held at the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat in mid-March.

Financial Express Online is making an appeal to its readers and fellow countrymen not to venture out their residences during the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown unless it is absolutely necessary.

