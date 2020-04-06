Coronavirus Latest Updates: COVID-19 India cases cross 3,500; Nizamuddin link detected in 15 deaths

Coronavirus India news, latest update: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has crossed 3,500 including 83 deaths due to the deadly coronavirus. There have been 472 new cases of COVID-19 reported along with 11 deaths in the 24 hours, according to the latest data provided by the Union Ministry of Health. The COVID-19 data provided by the central government has revealed that there are 3219 active coronavirus cases in India, 274 were cured or discharged, and 83 deaths. Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu continued to be the COVID-19 hotspots with maximum share in the total number of coronavirus cases in India amidst 21-day complete nationwide lockdown.
Meanwhile, a five-member team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected exhibits from the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. At least 9,000 people participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month. So far, over 400 coronavirus positive cases and about 15 deaths in India have been detected which are linked to the religious congregation held at the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat in mid-March.
Financial Express Online is making an appeal to its readers and fellow countrymen not to venture out their residences during the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown unless it is absolutely necessary.
Track Financial Express Online Coronavirus Live Blog to get real-time COVID-19 updates.
Highlights
With vast swathes of key markets — the US and the EU — badly bruised by the COVID-19 outbreak and migrant workers back home following a nationwide lockdown, export hubs in India are pummelled by an unprecedented crisis. Exporters from hubs, including Tirupur, Chennai, Surat, Hyderabad, Pune and Kochi, that FE spoke to were bracing for harrowing times. About 25-30% of orders had been cancelled across various product categories. Overseas buyers are using the crisis to renegotiate contract terms and seek a cut in product prices. Domestic manufacturing units are shut and logistic chains in tatters, even though ports are somewhat functioning. READ MORE
Even as the macros of the aviation industry are in favour of its growth, it may not fully recover anytime soon from the effects of COVID-19. Post lockdown, airlines will be operating at sub-par capacity. Passenger traffic for carriers is expected to register de-growth of 20-25% in FY21, CARE Ratings has said. READ MORE
Our analysis of previous epidemics suggests a sharp rise in demand for term and health insurance policies during these periods. It is difficult to quantify the rise in premium volumes due to COVID-19 as the intensity and spread of this pandemic in India remains unclear. Life and health insurance companies will likely be the key beneficiaries of any rise in volumes. READ MORE
HDFC Bank has said it has received the mandate to collect donations for the PM Cares Fund. Individuals can donate to the fund using debit cards, credit cards, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and digital banking channels. Companies can also donate to the fund, HDFC Bank said. READ MORE
In the last 10 days after the Rs 1.7-lakh-crore package was announced by the Centre, 15 states have lifted about 11% of the total of 40.47 lakh tonne of foodgrains earmarked as monthly additional quota under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for free distribution through ration shops. READ MORE
At a time when so many people are breaking their quarantine, and when the spread of the corona virus is suddenly picking up very fast—it took 31 days for the number of infected to rise to 1,397 and then just four days for this to almost double to 2,611—the government has done well to emulate what some other countries are doing in terms of corona-tracking. Aarogya Setu, the app released by the government on Thursday, uses bluetooth information and GPS data to let users know whether they have encountered an infected person. Indian state governments, too, have come up with some pretty neat solutions. READ MORE
While there is no denying that the next several months are going to be nightmarish for businesses given they are going to face severe cash-flow pressures following the 21-day lock-down, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), nonetheless, should not have allowed borrowers a moratorium on loan repayments. READ MORE
Corona-responses like that of the US’s Trump regime will surely birth another crisis, that of a derailing of the meagre progress made on climate action. Climate-denier Trump, who walked the US out of the Paris Agreement and relaxed national restrictions on methane emissions, has now rolled back Obama-era thresholds on average fuel efficiency expected of automakers, all in the name of reviving the economy once the country’s raging corona crisis—resulting largely from the inept initial handling of the outbreak by the government—passes. READ MORE
With the offices having shifted to homes of employees, the norms of working and productivity definitions have radically been changed overnight in most Indian organisations. This poses a new challenge for both employees and businesses as working from home is an unfamiliar phenomenon that they are now getting used to. READ MORE
Two startups incubated at the Nasscom Centre of Excellence (CoE) IoT & AI, an initiative of the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) and Nasscom, have joined the battle against Covid-19. DronaMaps, based in Haryana, and BlinkIn, based in Bengaluru, are tech startups specialising in drone technology and remote accessibility, respectively. READ MORE
A tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, the institution said Sunday, and is believed to have contracted the virus from a caretaker who was asymptomatic at the time. The four-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia along with her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions all developed dry coughs and are expected to fully recover, the Wildlife Conservation Society that runs the city's zoos said in a statement. "We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world's continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus," the statement sent to AFP said.
China has reported 39 coronavirus positive cases. Out of the 39, 38 have been reported from overseas, as per ANI report. As of March 6, China has 81,708 COVID-19 cases, 3,331 deaths, and 693 migrated cases, the report says.
The US has reported over 1,200 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, AFP news agency quoted Johns Hopkins tracker as saying.
23 more persons tested positive for the Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The total number of cases in Bhopal has reached 40. Out of the 40 COVID-19 cases, there have been 20 Tablighi Jamaat returnees from Delhi's Nizamuddin, as per the details revealed by the state Health Department.
Rajasthan has reported six new cases. Six persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Rajasthan's Bikaner. Five of them are relatives of 60-year-old COVID-19 positive woman who died earlier. One of them is a 17-year-old male and is a contact of a Tablighi Jamaat returnee positive case. Total 266 cases in state, as per the deatils provided by the State Health Department.