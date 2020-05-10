Coronavirus Updates Live: Sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in India; Total positive cases cross 62,000-mark

Coronavirus Latest News: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus positive cases in India has risen sharply over the past two days and it has crossed 62,000-mark, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s (MoHFW) data has revealed. The number of cases has risen by 40 per cent till Saturday. This is a much higher rate of growth compared to the previous five days, when reported cases had increased by 29 percent.
The case count of India is now approximately double that of eleven days ago. This is considerably slower compared to early April, when cases doubled every four days. Deaths have also seen a slower increase relative to early April’s pattern, but over the past week they have picked up speed. As of today morning, India’s covid-19 death toll was 2,109, nearly twice what it was ten days earlier. Total coronavirus cases in India are 62,939 out of which 41,472 are active cases while 19,357 have been cured and discharged while one patient migrated.
Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi have seen the largest increase in cases among the top ten states with the majority of cases over the last seven days and similarly account for 44 per cent of all new active cases. Fatalities in West Bengal, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have surged the most over the same period. Over the past seven days, these three states account for 34 per cent of all covid-19 related deaths.
Highlights
South Korea reported 34 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours as a spate of transmissions linked to clubgoers threatens the country's hard-won gains in its fight against the virus. Figures released Sunday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased national totals to 10,874 with 256 deaths. The agency said 9,610 have recovered and 10,128 others were undergoing tests to determine whether they've contracted the virus. The agency said a tentative assessment showed 26 of the 34 new patients were locally transmitted cases, while the rest were imported. South Korean media reported it was the first time that South Korea's daily jump has marked above 30 in about a month. (AP)
China has reported 14 new coronavirus cases including one from the first COVID-19 epicentre of Hubei province, taking the number of infections in the country to 82,901, while over 4,630 people have succumbed to the disease, health officials said on Sunday. According to China's National Health Commission (NHC), 12 cases were domestically transmitted, with 11 reported from Jilin Province and one in Hubei Province, the first COVID-19 epicentre which has remained free from coronavirus infections for the last 35 days. A total of 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on Saturday. Also on Saturday, 20 new asymptomatic cases were reported. As of Saturday, 794 asymptomatic cases, including 48 from overseas, were still under medical observation, the NHC said. Hubei province has 628 asymptomatic cases, the highest in the country. (PTI)
58 more COVID19 cases reported in Odisha. The total number of cases in the state is now at 352, including 281 active cases, 68 cured/recovered & 3 deaths: State Health Department (ANI)
Officials said that the total number of coronavirus cases jumped to 28,562 with Punjab reporting 10,471 patients, Sindh 10,771, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 4,327, Balochistan 1,876, Islamabad 609, Gilgit-Baltistan 421 and Kashmir 87. Earlier, the Ministry of National Health Services said 24 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 618. So far 7,756 patients have recovered. The authorities said 2,70,025 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till now, including 12,982 in the last 24 hours.
Pakistan on Saturday began easing the month-long lockdown despite a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases which has now crossed the 28,000-mark with 618 deaths. Doctors have warned against easing restrictions. The Representative of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) have demanded that the government observe World Health Organisation protocols and implement strict lockdown. "We think the number will definitely spike. According to our information, there are five hospitals in Karachi that have a total of 63 beds reserved for coronavirus patients. If this is the condition in a city like Karachi, then you can imagine what it is like in other cities of Pakistan," said Dr Ikram Tunio of the PMA in a press conference in Karachi. (PTI)
33 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases to 3741, death toll 107: Rajasthan Health Department (ANI)
2 more COVID19 positive cases reported in the state; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 54: Nipun Jindal, Special Secretary-Health, Himachal Pradesh (ANI)
Spike of 3,277 COVID19 cases and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the country now at 62,939, including 41,472 active cases, 19,358 cured/discharged/migrated and 2109 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare(ANI)
"ICMR and CDC-NIH (of US) have been collaborating for a number of years, in fact about 2-3 years back we developed a vaccine together for another virus called rotavirus, it has helped not only in India but US and many other countries". There at least 3 vaccines on which Indian and US companies are working together. Besides that we are an important part of the supply chain & this particular crisis has certainly shown to US, if not the world over that India is a reliable partner: India's Ambassador to US (ANI)
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues guidelines for restarting manufacturing industries after lockdown. "While restarting the unit, consider the first week as the trial or test run period; ensure all safety & protocols, & don't try to achieve high production targets", says MHA. (ANI)