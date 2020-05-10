Coronavirus Updates Live: Sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in India; Total positive cases cross 62,000-mark

Coronavirus cases have surged across India as one week remains for lockdown 3.0 to end. (Image: Reuters)

Coronavirus Latest News: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus positive cases in India has risen sharply over the past two days and it has crossed 62,000-mark, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s (MoHFW) data has revealed. The number of cases has risen by 40 per cent till Saturday. This is a much higher rate of growth compared to the previous five days, when reported cases had increased by 29 percent.

The case count of India is now approximately double that of eleven days ago. This is considerably slower compared to early April, when cases doubled every four days. Deaths have also seen a slower increase relative to early April’s pattern, but over the past week they have picked up speed. As of today morning, India’s covid-19 death toll was 2,109, nearly twice what it was ten days earlier. Total coronavirus cases in India are 62,939 out of which 41,472 are active cases while 19,357 have been cured and discharged while one patient migrated.

Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi have seen the largest increase in cases among the top ten states with the majority of cases over the last seven days and similarly account for 44 per cent of all new active cases. Fatalities in West Bengal, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have surged the most over the same period. Over the past seven days, these three states account for 34 per cent of all covid-19 related deaths.

