Coronavirus Latest Updates: Over 2,900 total cases, 68 deaths; India enters day-11 of nationwide lockdown

Coronavirus Latest Updates: Total active positive cases for the novel Coronavirus has breached 2,600 mark in India, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The data suggests the active cases in India have reached 2,650 while 183 people have been treated. The mortality in India is 68 as of now. The central government on Friday has released Rs 17,287 crore to states for their disaster mitigation programmes and as revenue deficit grants. “This includes Rs 6,195.08 crore on account of ‘revenue deficit grant’ under 15th Finance Commission recommendations to 14 states,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said on her Twitter handle. The Modi-led government has granted Rs 11,092 crore as the first instalment in FY21 to the State Disaster Response Mitigation Fund of 28 states. The revenue deficit grants are for states such as Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Punjab for April.

Meanwhile, during a meeting, it was found out that there are between 20,000 and 30,000 ventilators that may be lying dysfunctional across the country. This includes both public and private sector hospitals. The meeting was chaired by the NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday. Many senior representatives of industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) were also there. Meanwhile, India is observing a 21-day lockdown and has entered its 11th day on Saturday.

