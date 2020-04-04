Coronavirus Latest Updates: Over 2,900 total cases, 68 deaths; India enters day-11 of nationwide lockdown

Coronavirus Latest Updates: Total active positive cases for the novel Coronavirus has breached 2,600 mark in India, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The data suggests the active cases in India have reached 2,650 while 183 people have been treated. The mortality in India is 68 as of now. The central government on Friday has released Rs 17,287 crore to states for their disaster mitigation programmes and as revenue deficit grants. “This includes Rs 6,195.08 crore on account of ‘revenue deficit grant’ under 15th Finance Commission recommendations to 14 states,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said on her Twitter handle. The Modi-led government has granted Rs 11,092 crore as the first instalment in FY21 to the State Disaster Response Mitigation Fund of 28 states. The revenue deficit grants are for states such as Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Punjab for April.
Meanwhile, during a meeting, it was found out that there are between 20,000 and 30,000 ventilators that may be lying dysfunctional across the country. This includes both public and private sector hospitals. The meeting was chaired by the NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday. Many senior representatives of industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) were also there. Meanwhile, India is observing a 21-day lockdown and has entered its 11th day on Saturday.
Highlights
Coronavirus cases in India: There has been a spike of 355 cases in the country in the last 12 hours (ANI)
25 more Coronavirus positive cases confirmed in Agra, taking the total number of cases to 45 in the district: Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh (ANI)
A 45-year-old man who passed away on 2nd April in Amravati, Maharashtra has tested positive for COVID19, in his test report that came today: Amravati District Collector, Shelesh Nawal (ANI)
An FIR has been registered against 12 Bangladesh citizens who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month and are now in administrative quarantine in UP's Shamli district, police said on Saturday. Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 Friday evening out of the dozen Bangladeshi nationals who have been quarantined in a college in Thana Bhawan town in Shamli district, they said. They have all been booked for violation of the Foreigners Act, 1946 by the Thana Bhawan police station in the district, officials said. (PTI)
Kochi: Police at Panambilly Nagar area today arrested 41 persons who were out on morning walk, amid Coronavirus lockdown. They were arrested after police carried surveillance using drone cameras. SHO of Town South Police Station says, "The morning walkers were later released on bail". (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh: A 36-year-old COVID19 patient passes away in Chhindwara; Total number of positive cases in the state is 155, 9 deaths (ANI)
Total number of Coronavirus positive cases in India rises to 2902 (including 2650 active cases, 183 cured/discharged and 68 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (ANI)
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has appealed to all those who have attended the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, to voluntarily call at '104' helpline and take COVID19 test and follow the guidelines. He stated, "Don't be afraid of anything, you've the complete support of Govt". (ANI)
A day after many chief ministers flagged lack of resources at their disposal to fight the coronavirus outbreak in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre on Friday released Rs 17,287 crore to states for their disaster mitigation programmes and as revenue deficit grants.
China came to a standstill on Saturday to mourn patients and medical staff killed by the coronavirus, as the world's most populous country observed a nationwide three-minute silence. At 10 am (0200 GMT), citizens paused, cars, trains and ships sounded their horns, and air-raid sirens rang out in memory of the more than 3,000 lives claimed by the virus in China.
A 60-year-old coronavirus positive woman having no travel history died at a hospital in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Saturday as the state reported 12 fresh positive cases, taking the tally to 191, an official said.