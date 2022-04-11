Ghaziabad schools suspend offline classes after students test +ve; Delhi, Gujarat see silent surge – Top Covid Updates

Coronavirus Pandemic April 11 Latest News: India is seeing a steady decline in daily Covid-19 cases. The health ministry bulletin released on Monday showed that the country reported 861 new coronavirus infections and six Covid deaths in the last 24 hours. While on national level, situation seems stable, there has been a silent surge in the new cases in both Delhi and Gujarat. It should be noted that over the weekend, Gujarat had also reported the detection of highly transmissible XE variant of the novel coronavirus.

In other development, two students studying at a school in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram have tested positive for Covid-19. The school authorities have decided to suspend offline classes for next three days.

Talking about the booster drive, the Sunday launch saw lukewarm response. Officials say that the pace of vaccination may pick up from Monday.

While India is seeing the booster drive, the US is preparing for next health emergency. An AP report says that the Pentagon has ordered the team handling Covid-19 cases to prepare for future health crisis, whenever it happens. In other news from the US, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile in China, Shanghai continues to struggle with sharp surge in daily Covid-19 cases despite tough lockdown. Companies located in the financial hub are also finding it difficult to meet the supply targets.

In Europe, Germany reported a 30,789 new coronavirus cases.