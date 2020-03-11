Coronavirus latest news: Reveal travel history or face criminal action! Kerala health minister issues warning

KK Shailaja has issued a stern warning to the individuals who are hiding their travel history. (Image: ANI)

In wake of the spread of Coronavirus throughout the country and rapid rise in the state, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has issued a stern warning to the individuals who are hiding their travel history, sickness or any information that can boost the spread of infection, reported the news agency ANI. The minister has said that all these moves by individuals will be considered as crimes and will be dealt with under the provision of Public Health act. The minister has urged the individuals with any travel history to reveal their identity and contact the health department to assist the state in fighting the highly infectious Coronavirus, added the report.

Kerala has contributed significantly to the recent spike seen in the number of Coronavirus cases in India. The closer contacts of a family who had returned from the Virus-hit Italy has been on the radar of health officials as suspects. However, The Union Health Ministry is yet to confirm those cases.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 52. The central government has hardened its stand on the issue of the influx of tourists into India post the viral outbreak. Extending its amended provisions on visas and e-visa, the government has suspended all the visas issued on or before March 11 with the immediate effect of the citizens of Spain, France, and Germany.

The central government has been working with foreign authorities to evacuate Indian citizens from the countries affected by the Coronavirus. The government has airlifted 54 Indian nationals from one of the worst-hit countries from Coronavirus–Iran after testing their swab samples. All of the evacuees from Iran has been put in quarantine for 14 days at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad