Coronavirus Latest News: India’s active cases lowest since March 2020, records 11,850 new cases and 555 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today News, Covid-19 recent cases: India has recorded 11,850 new cases and 555 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active caseload stands at 1,36,308 which is the lowest in 274 days. However, the case fatality rate has increased to 1.35%. As of now, 111.40 crore vaccine doses have already been administered in the country under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

A health department official has said that four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday with the tally rising to 55,212. The infection count in Maharashtra’s Thane rose to 5,67,409 after 130 fresh cases were registered. According to the official data, out of the latest 555 Covid-19 fatalities, 471 are from Kerala and 41 from Maharashtra. The government data also shows a total of 4,63,245 deaths reported so far in the country, including 1,40,516 from Maharashtra, 38,140 from Karnataka, 36,259 from Tamil Nadu, 35,511 from Kerala, 25,093 from Delhi, 22,905 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,294 from West Bengal.

Here are the latest and verified Covid updates from India and around the globe: