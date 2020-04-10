Coronavirus Latest Updates: COVID-19 cases cross 6,000-mark, 199 dead; PM Modi to decide on lockdown extension

Firefighters spray disinfectants at a locality near Nizamuddin during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Bhogal in New Delhi. (Courtesy: PTI Photo)

Coronavirus cases in India latest updates, COVID 19 tracker LIVE: Total coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 6,000-mark as the 21-day complete lockdown is set to end on April 14. Total active COVID 19 cases in India are 5709. While 503 people have been cured or discharged, 199 coronavirus patients have died, and one has migrated. The total number of coronavirus cases is 6,412, according to the latest data provided by the Union Health Ministry.

While there are a lot of discussions going on over whether lockdown will be extended or not, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of all states on April 11 to decide the final outcome. State Chief Ministers and party leaders at Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have told PM Modi that lockdown should not be lifted totally, as per reports.

According to the latest report, over 15 lakh people have been infected by the deadly COVID 19 around the world. Coronavirus has effected as many as 192 countries. 87,320 people have died. The US, Italy, China, and Spain are the worst affected countries.

