Coronavirus Latest Updates: COVID-19 cases cross 6,000-mark, 199 dead; PM Modi to decide on lockdown extension

Coronavirus cases in India latest updates, COVID 19 tracker LIVE: Total coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 6,000-mark as the 21-day complete lockdown is set to end on April 14. Total active COVID 19 cases in India are 5709. While 503 people have been cured or discharged, 199 coronavirus patients have died, and one has migrated. The total number of coronavirus cases is 6,412, according to the latest data provided by the Union Health Ministry.
While there are a lot of discussions going on over whether lockdown will be extended or not, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of all states on April 11 to decide the final outcome. State Chief Ministers and party leaders at Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have told PM Modi that lockdown should not be lifted totally, as per reports.
According to the latest report, over 15 lakh people have been infected by the deadly COVID 19 around the world. Coronavirus has effected as many as 192 countries. 87,320 people have died. The US, Italy, China, and Spain are the worst affected countries.
Highlights
Indian Air Force aircraft AN-32 aircraft has airlifted 3.0T of essential raw material for production of Personal Protection Equipment(PPE) from Mumbai to Bangalore on 8 April. The task was completed in support of DRDO to facilitate expeditious production of PPE in Karnataka regionk, as per ANI report.
During the period March 15 to March 31, 2020, GMR-run Indira Gandhi International Airport emerged as the airport with the highest engagement levels and use of proactive communication through its social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The second most engaging airport was Changi. The two GMR run airports were amongst the top 5 airports during the corona pandemic in terms of social media engagement.
Even as India has been placed under 21-day complete lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in the country, GMR-run Delhi Airport has remained functional 24x7. However, during the two weeks of lockdown, Indira Gandhi International Airport has handled 56 evacuation flights, helped over 10,600 foreign nationals reach their countries apart from handling cargo flights.
Gujarat has recorded 21 new coronavirus positive cases. 21 cases have been reported from Vadodara, of which 20 people are from Nagarvada area. Total number of positive COVID 19 cases in Vadodara stands at 39 now.
India has recorded a total of 6412 cases. India has a total active case of 5709. 503 people have been cured or discharged, 199 people are dead and one has been migrated.
The United States has recorded 1,783 Coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins COVID 19 tracker.