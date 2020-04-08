Coronavirus Latest Updates: 4789 total Covid 19 cases in India today; 352 Coronavirus patients cured

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Cases in India Live Updates: Total coronavirus cases in India have reached near 5000-mark, including the death toll of 124. According to the latest data provided by the Union Health Ministry, there are 4312 active COVID-19 cases in India. So far, 352 coronavirus patients have been cured or discharged. Unfortunately, 124 people have died due to deadly COVID-19 which has infected over 10 lakh people around the world. Maharashtra became the first state in India to record over 1000 coronavirus positive cases. Apart from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are two of the most affected states in the country. While India is currently under a 21-day complete lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, there were talks that the central government was considering to extend the lockdown period following suggestions provided by the state governments and experts. However, the central government has categorically stated that no decision has been taken so far and advised everyone not to “speculate”. As the cases continue to rise in India as well as around the world, the research for coronavirus vaccine and COVID-19 medicine is underway.
Highlights
France, one of the worst affected COVID-19 countries, has reported over 10,000 coronavirus related deaths, official were quoted as saying by AFP news agency.
"World Health Organization receives a vast amount of money from the US. They criticized and disagreed with my travel ban, at the time I did it. They've been wrong about a lot of things. They seemed to be very China-centric. We're going to put a hold on money spent to WHO," US President Donald Trump said.
United States of America has reported around 2,000 Coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, AFP news agency quoted Johns Hopkins, tracker, as saying.
China has lifted 76-day coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown from the capital city of Hubei province Wuhan. Wuhan became the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak which has infected over 170 countries and rattled the global economy. Earlier, the Chinese authority has allowed companies to start works in the city. After that, the authorities started the bus services in Wuhan. Finally, the decision to lift the over 2-month long lockdown has been lifted from Wuhan, as per ANI report