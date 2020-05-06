  • MORE MARKET STATS
Coronavirus Latest Updates: 46,711 total Covid-19 cases in India today; Death count mounts to 1583

By:
Updated:May 06, 2020 7:48:00 am

Coronavirus Latest News Updates in India: Total number of COVID-19 cases in India has gone up to 46,711, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Coronavirus Latest News Updates in India (LIVE): Total number of COVID-19 cases in India has gone up to 46,711, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of people who have died due to Coronavirus in India re 1583, while 13,160 people have been cured and 1 person has been migrated.

 

Live Blog

Highlights

