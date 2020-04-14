Narendra Modi address to nation, Coronavirus LIVE: Total COVID-19 cases 10,363; PM may unveil lockdown plan

PM Narendra Modi Address to Nation, Coronavirus India LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 10 AM today even as the 21-day complete lockdown due to coronavirus is scheduled to end today. According to the latest data revealed by the Union Ministry of Health, the total COVID-19 cases in India has crossed the 10,000-mark with current numbers at 10,363. In India, there are 8,988 active cases, 1035 coronavirus positive patients have been cured and one has been migrated. So far, 339 COVID-19 positive patients have died in India due to the deadly virus, as per the information shared by the Central government.
During his address to the nation, PM Modi is likely to reveal the strategy to fight the unprecedented health crisis which has affected over 190 countries. Already, states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana have extended the lockdown till April 30 to check the spread of COVID-19. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi are the worst-affected states in terms of coronavirus positive cases and COVID-19 deaths.
Highlights
According to the data revealed by the Central government, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 10,000-mark. There are 8988 active cases, 1035 cured or discharged, 339 COVID-19 patients have died and 1 migrated, as per the information shared by the Union Health Ministry on April 14.
In Delhi, several apartments have declared as COVID-19 "containment zone" by the Delhi Government. Balaji Apartment in Burari, and Krishna Apartment A-1B Block in Paschim Vihar, have been declared as COVID-19 'containment zones' by the Delhi Government.
Ahead of his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted people of India over several festivals. "May these festivals deepen the spirit of brotherhood in India. May they also bring joy and good health. May we get more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID-19 in times to come," PM Narendra Modi said. PM Modi is set to address the nation at 10 AM today.
In Haryana, 15 buses of state transport corporations have been converted into mobile clinics in Rohtak, in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. Dr. Anil Birla, Civil Surgeon, "we have made 15 mobile health teams of which 11 are for rural areas and 4 are for urban areas.", as per ANI report.
Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak was declared as a global pandemic, Indian Cities have been making significant efforts in sanitizing the cities, especially the public spaces which are considered risk-prone areas for local spread of the virus. Since the nation-wide lockdown was announced on 25 March 2020, Cities have been adopting numerous approaches to disinfect the public spaces including the bus/railway stations, streets, markets, hospital premises, banks, etc. City Governments have collaborated with Fire Departments and used fire-tenders, water wash pumps, etc., to sanitize all the streets in the city by spraying disinfectants.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has directed Secretary Posts to ensure that the delivery of medicines through Speed Post is given the highest priority during the lockdown due to coronavirus. He has further directed that all employees of Department of Posts are sensitized so that no one should face difficulty in receiving or sending medicines during lockdown. The entire postal network across the country has been galvanised for the purpose. Intrastate and interstate mail arrangements have been made for the purpose. The iconic red mail vans and Road Transport Networks are rendering yeoman Service in point to point delivery of essential medicines, COVID 19 testing kits, medical equipment including ventilators.
The US has recorded 1,509 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center data showed, as per AFP report.