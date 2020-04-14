Narendra Modi address to nation, Coronavirus LIVE: Total COVID-19 cases 10,363; PM may unveil lockdown plan

Coronavirus COVID-19 LIVE updates: During his address to the nation, PM Modi is likely to reveal the strategy to fight the unprecedented health crisis which has infected over 190 countries.

PM Narendra Modi Address to Nation, Coronavirus India LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 10 AM today even as the 21-day complete lockdown due to coronavirus is scheduled to end today. According to the latest data revealed by the Union Ministry of Health, the total COVID-19 cases in India has crossed the 10,000-mark with current numbers at 10,363. In India, there are 8,988 active cases, 1035 coronavirus positive patients have been cured and one has been migrated. So far, 339 COVID-19 positive patients have died in India due to the deadly virus, as per the information shared by the Central government.

During his address to the nation, PM Modi is likely to reveal the strategy to fight the unprecedented health crisis which has affected over 190 countries. Already, states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana have extended the lockdown till April 30 to check the spread of COVID-19. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi are the worst-affected states in terms of coronavirus positive cases and COVID-19 deaths.

Check PM Modi address to the Nation, Coronavirus India Live Updates, Covid-19 India Tracker State Wise, Coronavirus Lockdown India Extension News, Total Covid-19 cases in India today and other related details here