Coronavirus in India Live News: At 3,207, India sees minor drop in daily cases

Covid-19 4th Wave in India Live Updates: Has India flattened the Covid curve? After the surge in new infections that the country witnessed a fortnight ago, there has been a consistency in daily numbers. The plateauing may be deceiving but the current trend suggest that country has not registered any major outbreaks or local transmissions. The health update on Monday brought some relief as all three major factors – daily case, deaths and active case count — witnessed minor drop. However, in China both Beijing and Shanghai continue to resolve the Covid crisis.
One new COVID-19 case was registered in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the Union territory's tally to 10,038 on Monday, a health bulletin said. The fresh infection was detected during contact tracing, it said. The archipelago now has three active cases, while 9,906 people have recovered from the disease and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date. The administration has thus far tested over 7.27 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.36 lakh people. PTI
China's two biggest cities tightened COVID-19 curbs on their residents on Monday, raising new frustration and even questions about the legality of its uncompromising battle with the virus. – Reuters