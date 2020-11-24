  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus latest: Can dogs detect Covid-19? Here is what scientists say

By: |
New Delhi | November 24, 2020 5:07 PM

Coronavirus latest: Experts have said dogs' ability to detect Coronavirus may prove to be pivotal in controling the Covid-19 pandemic.

coronavirus latest, covid latest, Coronavirus latest update, covid 19 latest update, coronavirus dog, covid 19 dogA pilot project was started at Finland's Helsinki-Vantaa airport involving trained dogs to detect Covid-19 infections in people. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus latest news: Dogs seem to have the ability to detect Covid-19 infections! However, researchers have opined that large-scale studies are required before adopting the approach. Dog trainers across the world have been training to detect Coronavirus infections by sniffing and have claimed that canines indeed are being able to detect the Coronavirus accurately, as per media reports.

Experts have said dogs’ ability to detect Coronavirus may prove to be pivotal in controling the Covid-19 pandemic. This is because dogs can screen hundreds of people in crowded places like airports, bus stands, rail stations, markets, etc. and it will take less time and prove to be less costly than Covid-19 testing, media reports said.

Related News

However, all these findings related to the dogs’ ability to sniff and detect Covid-19 are yet to be published in peer-reviewed journals. This is the reason why the scientific fraternity is yet to evaluate the findings and come to any conclusion. While experts have said that initial results were promising but they need more concrete evidence to scale up the process involving dogs.

Earlier in August, Chilean police started training sniffer dogs to detect the presence of the Covid-19 virus in people’s sweat at an early stage, after a similar trial in the United Kingdom showed encouraging results. Sniffer dogs are best-known for detecting drugs, explosives, and people but have also previously been trained to detect other diseases including malaria, cancer, and Parkinson’s Disease, as per a Reuters report.

The British government had also allocated GBP 500,000 funds towards the research, which will be conducted by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Durham University, and a British charity – Medical Detection Dogs to test Dogs’ ability to sniff out whether people are infected with COVID-19, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, a pilot project was started at Finland’s Helsinki-Vantaa airport involving trained dogs to detect Covid-19 infections in people.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus latest Can dogs detect Covid-19? Here is what scientists say
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 situation under control in Gujarat: CM Rupani tells PM Modi
2COVID-19: Telangana ready to vaccinate people when ready, KCR tells Modi
3COVID-19: Daily positivity rate dips below 4 per cent in India