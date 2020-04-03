Coronavirus Karnataka update: Total COVID-19 cases cross 120; over 1,000 from state attended Nizamuddin event

The Government of India has issued helpline number +91-11-23978046 for coronavirus related complaints.

Coronavirus Karnataka update, COVID-19 cases, death count latest news: Along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka is steadily witnessing the spread of deadly coronavirus COVID-19. Karnataka government has reported 14 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 124. According to State Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey, around 1,000 people linked to Tablighi Jamaat, have been screened till Thursday morning and swab samples of more than 200 had been drawn and sent for tests. “…out of nearly 100 preliminary test results, 11 from Bidar dist are positive. Contact tracing and isolation works are already on,” he said in a statement.

The latest state-wise official data on Novel Coronavirus cases be seen on the official website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (www.mohfw.gov.in)

Central Coronavirus Helpline Number, Email ID:

The Government of India has issued helpline number +91-11-23978046 for coronavirus related complaints. You can also send mails on helpline email id for coronavirus: ncov2019@gmail.com.

Coronavirus advisory: The Central Government has published several informative material to make people aware of the disease. People can protect themselves by practising frequent hand wash with soap and water or by using alcohol-based hand rub. Hand wash should be done even if the hand is visibly clean. One should cover nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing and see a doctor while feeling unwell. You should throw used issued into closed bins immediately after use and avoid participating in large gatherings.