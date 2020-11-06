Coronavirus is most catastrophic event after World War II, India is playing a pivotal role, says Foreign Secretary

India has 5,20,773 active coronavirus cases, 77,65,966 recovered cases and the total death toll stood at 1,24,985. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic has become the “most catastrophic event” in the world after World War-II, said Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla. Shringla has also claimed that people will inevitably experience a “different world” once this unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic goes. Shringla has said that pandemic has forced us to opt for going virtual which has become a new reality. He has also stressed on international relations citing vulnerabilities of countries during the prevalent Coronavirus pandemic.

While delivering a lecture at the National Defence College’s Diamond Jubilee Seminar, Shringla has underlined India’s pivotal role in fighting the pandemic by exhorting nations to come together for a joint, coordinated response to check Coronavirus. Referring to “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, Shringla said India has enhanced global health security and providing essential medicines even as it had to cater to the domestic demand, as per ANI report.

Shringla has said that India has provided protection gear, test kits, and essential medicines to more than 150 countries. The Government of India is also providing medical assistance to over 80 countries. Rapid Response Medical teams have been deployed to Comoros, Maldives, Mauritius, and Kuwait. Apart from these, Indian has sent naval assets that are providing assistance to tackle Coronavirus pandemics in countries such as Seychelles, Maldives, Madagascar, and Comoros, Shringla was quoted as saying by ANI.

India has 5,20,773 active coronavirus cases, 77,65,966 recovered cases and the total death toll stood at 1,24,985. The recovery rate is 92.32 per cent, and the total case fatality rate is 1.49 per cent, according to details provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on November 6.

Around the world, there are 4,86,80,103 Coronavirus cases even as the death toll rose to 12,33,313. In terms of Coronavirus cases tally, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, and France are the worst affected countries. The US, Brazil, India, Mexico, and the United Kingdom have reported the maximum number of deaths, as per details provided by the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine on November 6.