Coronavirus: India’s surveillance data strong, need to stay aggressive to contain spread, says AIIMS Director

Coronavirus in India: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS, India’s top pulmonologist and a member of the high-level technical committee which has been tasked with guiding the strategies to prevent and control COVID-19, in an interview with IE, explained the areas on which AIIMS is focusing and the public policies that the authorities have undertaken to fight with the pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemic: Is India not testing enough people?

Talking about arguments that India is not testing enough people and hence the number of cases could be underreported, Dr Guleria said that the aim of the testing initially was to check if people coming from abroad were carrying the virus or not. For that reason, all people with travel history or contact history were quarantined and tested.

Now, after the lockdown, the aim is to check if the spread of the virus can be prevented and to identify the hotspots of the virus. He said that testing has to go hand-in-hand with the attempts to seek answers to these questions.

He further stated that surveillance data in India is very good as the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) under the Union Health Ministry is looking at all health workers from PHC-level or ASHA-level workers to those at higher levels. He said that the IDSP is mapping any individual who is showing symptoms similar to that of flu or any person who has been admitted with severe respiratory illness, giving the authorities a better idea about any cluster which might be developing.

He also explained that testing everyone will require much more resources and will not lead to any concrete data either. He also assured that as things move ahead, the testing strategy will change. Currently they are looking to find out the hotspots and significant community spread, if any, by conducting the testing, he said, so that appropriate decisions can be taken.

Coronavirus outbreak: The requirement of a lockdown

While agreeing that India has an advantage that most of the population is young and the risk is more in people in their 70s and 80s, Dr Guleria said that the thing that needs to be understood is that India has a huge population. Even as the mortality rate is low and even if the cases are not severe, there would still be a large number of people who would need to be hospitalised, he said.

He added that even if the population is young, a huge portion of the population has co-morbidities, like India being the diabetes capital of the world. Moreover, on an average, people with heart diseases in India get them 10 years earlier when compared to people in Western countries. These are some of the factors which necessitated the lockdown, he said.

COVID-19: What areas is AIIMS focusing on?

The AIIMS chief said that the premier health institute in the country is looking at containment and containment only. The infection needs to be contained to its localised areas, he said. AIIMS needs to upscale its facilities, and at this point, the public and the private healthcare sectors need to work in tandem. He told IE that in terms of ICU care and ventilator support, the public healthcare may not have good facilities, and the private sector might be in a better position to support those patients. Thus, the sectors need to come together to collate the resources and work as a team.

Coronavirus pandemic: Next step in government’s public policy intervention

There are a few questions that need to be looked at, Dr Guleria said, like for how long the lockdown should continue, should the lockdown be nationwide and should the lockdown be lifted in a graded manner in certain areas. He further said that India is lucky the cases of coronavirus have not skyrocketed. However, that does not mean authorities should sit back, he added, and India needs to be aggressive in its approach to keep up the containment level in India. He said that India needs active case finding and possibly more testing in areas which are hotspots.

He further said that health resources need to be consolidated so that optimum care can be provided to the patients.