Coronavirus: India’s second confirmed case of nCoV reported from Kerala

India on Sunday reported a second case of novel coronavirus with a person from Kerala with a travel history to China testing positive, officials said. “The patient has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is in isolation in a hospital,” the health ministry said.
The patient is stable and is being closely monitored, it said. India’s first novel coronavirus case in India was also reported from Kerala with a student testing positive.
(More details are awaited)
