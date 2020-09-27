  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus: India’s COVID-19 caseload nears 60 lakh; recoveries cross 49 lakh

September 27, 2020 10:38 AM

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 caseload neared 60 lakh with 88,600 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, while the number of people having recuperated from the disease crossed 49 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 82.46 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 59,92,532, while the death toll climbed to 94,503 with 1,124 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries have surged to 49,41,627, and there are 9,56,402 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 15.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 7,12,57,836 samples have been tested up to September 26 with 9,87,861 samples being tested on Saturday.

