Coronavirus: Indians evacuated from China’s Wuhan tested negative, govt continuously monitoring, says Dr Harsh Vardhan

The GOM was formed on the directions of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter image)

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that 645 Indians who were evacuated from the Coronaviru-hit Wuhan city were tested negative for the virus. The Health Minister further added that the government is continuously monitoring and keeping a close eye on the three Coronavirus cases detected in Kerala- Alappuzha, Kasargode and Thrissur.

The government has also informed all the state administrations about the guidelines and precautionary measures to be taken. Harsh Vardhan further added screening of passengers is being conducted at 21 airports and international seaports across the country and border crossings, particularly with Nepal.

On the other hand, a team of doctors, on Thursday, collected the sample of all 406 people including 7 Maldives nationals housed at the quarantine facility of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Chhawla camp.

Two people who arrived at Kolkata from Bangkok, have been kept in an isolation ward at Beliaghata ID Hospital. Both of them- Himadri Barman and Nagendra Singh were quarantined on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Meanwhile, the high-level Group of Ministers (GOM) headed by Dr Harsh Vardhan today met at Nirman Bhawan in the national capital to review, monitor and evaluate the measures taken so far in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus. This is the second such meeting after February 3, 2020. The GOM was formed on the directions of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government has also opened a 24×7 Control Room in the national capital (011-23978046).

Universal screening is also being conducted on all flights from Japan, South Korea, China, Thailand, Singapore, and Hong Kong. A total of 15,991 people are currently under community surveillance across the nation. A total of 2,315 flights have been screened so far with 2,49,447 passengers.

The death toll from the deadly disease has risen to 1,310 in China, while a total of 48,206 people have been affected by the virus.