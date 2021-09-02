Coronavirus Latest Update Live: Is India seeing rise in breakthrough cases? Here’s what INSACOG says

How will the world address the issue of vaccine inequity? With the rich nations advocating and rollout out new booster shots for coronavirus, the gulf between nations with good vaccination tally and those still waiting to get even the first shots is deepening. (Reuters photo)

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Live Updates, Coronavirus Covid Live Tracker September 2nd News: India has seen the best-ever month in terms of daily vaccination tally in August. With the CoWin data showing a healthy average of around six per cent, India has finally managed to cover a substantial population. But what about the worrying part now – the breakthrough cases? We have seen what has happened in Israel and the US. Despite the high vaccination rate among the people, the stubborn breakthrough cases resulted in new outbreaks in both countries. So, what’s happening in India. In a recent bulletin, INSACOG has said that India does have breakthrough cases, however, the number is still well within control. The government consortium has also said that the Delta variant is a dominant coronavirus strain in India. The other sub-lineage of Delta Plus is still not that prevalent.

Here are the latest Covid updates from India and around the globe: