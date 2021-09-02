Coronavirus Latest Update Live: Is India seeing rise in breakthrough cases? Here’s what INSACOG says

Coronavirus Case and Fatality Rate in India, Coronavirus Third Wave Live Updates, Coronavirus Covid Live Tracker September 2nd News: India has seen the best-ever month in terms of daily vaccination tally in August. With the CoWin data showing a healthy average of around six per cent, India has finally managed to cover a substantial population. But what about the worrying part now – the breakthrough cases? We have seen what has happened in Israel and the US. Despite the high vaccination rate among the people, the stubborn breakthrough cases resulted in new outbreaks in both countries. So, what’s happening in India. In a recent bulletin, INSACOG has said that India does have breakthrough cases, however, the number is still well within control. The government consortium has also said that the Delta variant is a dominant coronavirus strain in India. The other sub-lineage of Delta Plus is still not that prevalent.
Here are the latest Covid updates from India and around the globe:
Highlights
New Zealand reported a drop in new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which authorities said was a sign that the lockdown enforced nationwide was working in limiting the spread of the infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.Authorities reported 49 new cases on Thursday, all in the epicentre of Auckland, taking the total number of cases in this outbreak to 736."The latest lower number is encouraging and does show that our alert levels 4 lockdown is working even against the Delta," the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a news conference. – Reuters
Japan needs to tap financial resources from government debt to compile an extra budget to fund an economic stimulus package to ease the pain of the coronavirus pandemic, said former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, who is challenging Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in their ruling party leadership race.Japan must also present the world and financial markets a future direction of its fiscal policy so as to win market confidence in the country's debt management, Kishida told a news conference on Thursday, in which he unveiled his policy roadmap for the leadership race later this month. – Reuters
The head of the World Health Organisation says he opposes ‘widespread use of boosters’ for healthy people for now, underscoring the need to get doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to poorer countries. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke in Berlin on Wednesday. He says the U.N. health agency last week witnessed the first decline in new global cases in more than two months. He says, ‘this is obviously very welcome but it doesn't mean much,’ since many countries are still seeing steep increases and ‘shocking inequities’ in access to vaccines. Tedros says he's called for a moratorium on booster shots at least until the end of September ‘to allow those countries that are furthest behind to catch up. AP
After reaching the US Open final last year with no fans, Victoria Azarenka appreciates playing in front of people again. Especially because of what they had to do to be in the stands. Spectators must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend matches. Players are not required to get a shot and only about half on the men's and women's tours have. "I want to start this conversation between our players, because to me that's a bit bizarre that fans have to be vaccinated and players are not," Azarenka said. "So I think that in my opinion, it's inevitable that it will be mandated at some point, like other leagues are doing. "I don't see the point of stalling it really, because I think we all want to be safe, we all want to continue doing our jobs, and I know there is a lot of discussions about it." After her 6-3 7-6 (1) victory over Jasmine Paolini, the three-time US Open runner-up said during her interview on the court that it was "cool" there were so many vaccinated people there to watch her. - AP
Taiwan received its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines Thursday after a prolonged purchasing process that gave rise to a political blame game with China. Taiwan had been unable to buy the vaccine itself directly from BioNTech, the German company that had partnered with U.S.-based Pfizer to develop the mRNA vaccine. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen earlier accused China of blocking Taiwan from getting the Pfizer vaccine through BioNTech, saying that they had all but signed the contracts when the deal was delayed indefinitely. China has denied any interference. Eventually, two private companies, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. and Hon Hai Precision Electronics, as well as a Buddhist organization Tzu Chi, stepped in to buy the vaccines and donate them to Taiwan. - AP