Coronavirus Latest Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 26,000; Govt says daily growth rate lowest at 6%

People stand in a queue in front of the mobile COVID-19 testing van to get themselves tested for coronavirus at Chandni Mahal area, identified as a COVID-19 hotspot, during the nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. (Courtesy: PTI Photo)

Coronavirus India Latest LIVE Updates (State-Wise): As the tally of Coronavirus cases in India crossed 26,000 on Saturday — with a large number of new COVID-19 positive cases being reported from Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, among other states and Union Territories — the Central government avered that the daily growth rate of the virus has dipped to 6 per cent in the country.

As per the last update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 56 deaths were reported in the 24 hours leading to the update — and this was the highest rise in COVID-19 cases in India in the span of 24 hours. The death toll has risen to 779, as per the Union Health Ministry figures.

However, some states have also begun relaxing some Coronavirus lockdown conditions and allowing more shops to open. Following Friday night’s order by the Union Home Ministry, states are opening more categories of shops, including those selling garments, mobile phones, hardware, and stationery items. These relaxations though would not be allowed for shops located in market places, malls, and COVID-19 hotspots and containment zones. In rural areas, all shops barring those in malls have been allowed to open. Liquor and cigarette shops would remain closed everywhere irrespective of their location, while sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms continues to remain shut. Restaurants, hair salons, and barber shops will not be allowed to open as these render services and do not fall under the shop category.

On a positive note, the Delhi government said it has seen encouraging results from the Coronavirus plasma therapy trial on more patients. Karnataka also began similar COVID-19 plasma therapy trials on Saturday, while Rajasthan said it was also ready to conduct these trials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast is scheduled for today. PM Modi will also be interacting with chief ministers of various states on Monday.

Check Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates, State-wise Latest News Updates, Coronavirus Death Toll in India, Coronavirus India Latest News, Total Covid-19 cases in India and other related details here.