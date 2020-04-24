Coronavirus Latest Updates: Number of COVID-19 cured patients rise to 4324; Trump makes fresh claim on virus

Coronavirus India Latest Updates LIVE State Wise: Total COVID-19 cases in India has gone up to 21,700. This includes 16,689 active coronavirus cases while 4324 patients have been cured/discharged. As many as 686 people have died due to coronavirus in India, while one patient has been migrated. On Thursday, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that India’s response has been proactive, pre-emptive and graded in handling situation arising out of COVID-19 outbreak. He said that “India was first to respond to COVID -19 and stands on a better footing than the rest of the world because of the valuable and sincere services of our Corona warriors.”
Meanwhile, in what may be good news for India, US President Donald Trump has said that Coronavirus does less well in warm and humid weather. He cited a US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report while saying that coronavirus has a less chance of surviving in a warm and humid environment as opposed to cold and dry weather where it stays put. “The scientists at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have released a report offering how the virus reacts to different temperatures, climates and surfaces. The findings confirm the virus survives better in colder, drier environments and does less well in warmer and more humid environments.”
Check Coronavirus India LIVE Updates, State-wise Latest News Updates, Coronavirus Death Toll in India, Covid-19 India Tracker State Wise, Coronavirus India Latest News, Total Covid-19 cases in India, and other related details here.
Highlights
Ludhiana-based association of hand tools manufacturers, comprising 41 MSMEs, has moved the Supreme Court seeking to quash the government’s March 29 order asking private establishments to pay full wages to their workers during the COVID-19 lockdown. READ MORE
The several incidences of healthcare personnel being attacked or facing harassment in the past few weeks—much of it boils down to the fear of Covid-19 transmission, since frontline healthcare workers are a high-risk group—are not just reprehensible, but also downright criminal. There have been reports of hostility from across the country. READ MORE
Three days after the lockdown was partially lifted, companies across sectors — automobile, steel, FMCG, textiles, consumer electronics, and durables — are finding it hard to get their operations back on track. However, business at non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and construction work in infrastructure projects is slowly coming back on track. READ MORE
ITC’s chairman and managing director Sanjiv Puri is bracing up for a “longish” fight against Covid-19. While the conglomerate that he heads has worked out various scenarios, he is working with a realistic and worst-case scenario to calibrate responses. Like some other industry captains, he too believes that the longer the lockdown lasts the bigger will be the economic impact. He told FE, “We are making an assumption that it will be a longish fight and, therefore, we have to adapt ourselves to a new normal. We have to do business with fewer resources. I cannot predict if it will finish in the first quarter or spill over into the next. We are taking the worst-case scenario and calibrating our interventions.” READ MORE
Lifeline Udan flights operated by Air India, IAF and Vistara carried Cargo load of 35.78 tons on 22nd April 2020. 339 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan till date by Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private carriers in domestic sector supporting fight against Covid-19. 204 of these flights have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air. Cargo transported till date is around 587.57 tons. Aerial distance covered by Lifeline Udan flights till date is over 3,37,639km. ‘Lifeline Udan’ flights are being operated by MoCA to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country to support India’s war against COVID-19.Special focus has been on the North East Region, island territories and the hill states. Air India and IAF collaborated primarily for J&K, Ladakh, North-East and other island regions. Helicopter services including Pawan Hans Ltd have been operating in J&K, Ladakh, Islands and North East region transporting critical medical cargo and patients. Pawan Hans till 22 April 2020 have carried 1.90 tons of cargo covering a distance of 6537kms, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation statement.
Blue Dart Express Ltd. South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation, distribution and logistics company recently operated its Boeing 757-200 freighter cross border on the Kolkata – Guangzhou, China – Guwahati - Kolkata route to bring critical PPE and COVID-19 related medical supplies. Blue Dart freighters with a carrying capacity of 34 tons are flying on international routes to ensure continuity of essential supply chain in India. Earlier this month, Blue Dart freighters flew on Kolkata – Dhaka – Kolkata route frequently and are scheduled to fly on Delhi – Guangzhou, China – Delhi and Kolkata – Guangzhou, China – Kolkata routes through the month of April 2020, the company said in a statement.
In Delhi, few customers at Okhla vegetable market during the extended lockdown period. A customer at the market said, 'I have come here to buy one week's supply of vegetables as Ramzan begins from tomorrow. It's advised not to venture out to the markets many times due to coronavirus'. In Maharashtra, people have made purchases at Byculla vegetable market in Mumbai, amid Coronavirus Lockdown, as per ANI report.
Uttarakhand has recorded one new Coronavirus positive case in the state taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 47, as per the PTI report.
The US House of Representatives has passed a coronavirus pandemic relief bill of USD 484 Billion that provides funding for small businesses, hospitals, and COVID-19 testing, as per ANI report.
'As per information available with the Embassy as of April 22, eleven Indian nationals (4 in Madinah, 3 in Makkah, 2 in Jeddah, 1 in Riyadh and 1 in Dammam) have passed away due to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia,' Embassy of India in SauIndiandi Arabia was quoted as saying by ANI. It is reiterated that due to the lockdown and suspension of air travel to India, no decision has been taken for evacuation of Indians from Saudi Arabia, at this stage, the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia said.
In Jammu and Kashmir, Madhubala, a 29-year-old differently-abled woman from Udhampur district is stitching masks for needy. "I have distributed more than 100 masks till now. I appeal to everyone to stay at home and wear masks when stepping outdoors", she was quoted as saying by ANI.
American President Donald Trump has said that coronavirus has less chance of surviving in a warm and humid environment as opposed to cold and dry weather where it stays put, citing a US Department of Homeland Security report, as per ANI report.
After Goa and Manipur, Tripura has become Coronavirus free after the recovery of the 2nd COVID-19 positive case. "Two coronavirus positive cases were recorded in the state, the first case had recovered earlier and the second patient has also been discharged after testing negative in repeat tests," Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was quoted as saying by ANI.
At Delhi-Noida border, Police are conducting temperature checks of the commuters using thermometer guns at Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, as per ANI report.
The United States has recorded 3,176 Coronavirus-related deaths in last 24 hours; Total fatalities due to COVID-19 in America are nearing 50,000, as per AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.