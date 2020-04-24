Coronavirus Latest Updates: Number of COVID-19 cured patients rise to 4324; Trump makes fresh claim on virus

Check Coronavirus India Updates LIVE State Wise, Coronavirus Latest News. Image Reuters

Coronavirus India Latest Updates LIVE State Wise: Total COVID-19 cases in India has gone up to 21,700. This includes 16,689 active coronavirus cases while 4324 patients have been cured/discharged. As many as 686 people have died due to coronavirus in India, while one patient has been migrated. On Thursday, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that India’s response has been proactive, pre-emptive and graded in handling situation arising out of COVID-19 outbreak. He said that “India was first to respond to COVID -19 and stands on a better footing than the rest of the world because of the valuable and sincere services of our Corona warriors.”

Meanwhile, in what may be good news for India, US President Donald Trump has said that Coronavirus does less well in warm and humid weather. He cited a US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report while saying that coronavirus has a less chance of surviving in a warm and humid environment as opposed to cold and dry weather where it stays put. “The scientists at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have released a report offering how the virus reacts to different temperatures, climates and surfaces. The findings confirm the virus survives better in colder, drier environments and does less well in warmer and more humid environments.”

